MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

download.webp
Brewers place All-Star OF Christian Yelich on injured list with lower back inflammation
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
How every first-round pick wins (and loses) your fantasy football league
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Mixing It Up: Blake Snell’s resurgence, River Ryan debuts

Top Clips

nbc_timberintv_240724.jpg
Timber ‘motivated’ to help Arsenal after injury
nbc_dps_breer_coachpressure_240724.jpg
NFL coaches under the most pressure in 2024
nbc_dps_shanahan_belichick_240724.jpg
Shanahan deserves credit for contacting Belichick

View All Scores

France vs USMNT 0-0 LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

Can the USMNT win its first-ever Olympic medal in France? They begin their quest against the host nation on Wednesday.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
USMNT faces 'toughest possible start' at Olympics
July 23, 2024 11:27 AM
Pro Soccer Talk previews the U.S. Men's National Team's first group stage matchup against host nation France, detailing expectations and keys to victory.

The USMNT makes their triumphant return on Wednesday (3 pm ET), back in the Olympics for the first time since Beijing 2008, and they’ll ease right in against the easiest possible opponent: hosts and gold-medal favorites France.

[ LIVE: How to watch France vs USMNT ]

The under-23 Americans — bolstered by overage players Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Djordje Mihailovic — will face France, New Zealand and Guinea in the group stage, with the top two sides from Group A advancing to the quarterfinals.

Head coach Marko Mitrovic was named head coach of the USMNT under-23 side last September, after the program had already qualified by winning the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship under Mikey Varas.

[ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics soccer schedule & results ]

The aim is for the USMNT’s first-ever medal in men’s soccer, having come closest at Athens 2000, when they finished 4th.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlighs, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.

Updates
France vs USMNT starting lineups
By
Andy Edwards
  

France

Restes - Lukeba, Sildillia, Bade, Truffert - Kone, Chotard, Millot - Olise, Lacazette, Mateta

USA

Schulte - Harriel, Tolkin, Zimmerman, Robinson - Tessmann, Busio, Mihailovic - Aaronson, Paredes, McGuire