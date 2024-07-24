France vs USMNT 0-0 LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

The USMNT makes their triumphant return on Wednesday (3 pm ET), back in the Olympics for the first time since Beijing 2008, and they’ll ease right in against the easiest possible opponent: hosts and gold-medal favorites France.

The under-23 Americans — bolstered by overage players Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Djordje Mihailovic — will face France, New Zealand and Guinea in the group stage, with the top two sides from Group A advancing to the quarterfinals.

Head coach Marko Mitrovic was named head coach of the USMNT under-23 side last September, after the program had already qualified by winning the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship under Mikey Varas.

The aim is for the USMNT’s first-ever medal in men’s soccer, having come closest at Athens 2000, when they finished 4th.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlighs, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.

