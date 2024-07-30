USA men’s soccer vs Guinea LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage
A win and the USA men’s soccer team are most likely in to the Olympic soccer knockout rounds for the first time since 2000.
The USA men’s soccer team clash with Guinea in Saint-Etienne for a crucial Group A finale as they aim to reach the knockout rounds of the Olympics for the first time since 2000.
Marko Mitrovic’s USMNT U23 side hammered New Zealand 4-1 last time out to set up this showdown with Guinea and the Americans are the favorites to advance and reach the quarterfinals. With overaged players Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson leading by example at center back, the USMNT have a solid core and an exciting young attack.
Guinea are an extremely dangerous side and have somehow lost both of their group games so far despite dominating. Naby Keita is their captain and star player and the midfielder will look to use all of his experience to dictate the tempo of this game.
Below are live updates, analysis, video highlights and more as the USA men’s soccer team aim to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in 24 years.
USA men’s soccer team vs Guinea score: Kick off 1pm ET
Has the US men’s soccer team ever won an Olympic medal?
No. The USMNT has never won a medal of any kind in the modern Olympic era. The U.S. did win both silver and bronze at the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis as three club teams competed in the competition. Galt FC from Canada won the gold medal, while Christian Brothers College and St Rose Parish, both from Olympic host city St. Louis, won silver and bronze respectively.
Who is the best player on the USA men’s Olympic soccer team?
Tanner Tessmann is the captain and both he and fellow midfielder Gianlucio Busio are regulars for Venezia in Italy who have just been promoted to Serie A. Tessmann has been linked with a move to other Serie A clubs this summer.
Who is the best player on the Guinea men’s Olympic soccer team?
Naby Keita is the undisputed superstar for Guinea. He is the captain and the 29-year-old currently plays for Werder Bremen in Germany after leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2023.
What is the average age of players on the US men’s Olympic soccer team?
The men’s Olympic soccer tournament is a U23 tournament with three overaged players (Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Djordje Mihailovic for the USA) allowed on each roster. The average age of the USA men’s Olympic soccer team is 22.3 years old.
USA captain Tanner Tessmann, who has been excellent so far at the Olympics and definitely looks set to make the step up to the full national team consistently, is out on the pitch at Saint-Etienne and is all business.
What a setting for this group stage finale.
In case you were wondering, it’s pretty warm in Saint-Etienne.
Current temperature just before kick off is 90 degrees with a high of 96 recorded in Saint-Etienne today.
The weather conditions are definitely going to impact the tempo of this game.
How have Guinea not got a single point on the board so far?
They played so well in their opener against New Zealand but wasted glorious chances, and they pushed hosts France all the way last time out and had two goals chalked off for just being offside and had several big chances go so close to hitting the back of the net.
Naby Keita is their captain and main man and if they can replicate the energy and attacking impetus they showed in the first two games, they’ll cause this USA defense plenty of problems, especially with runs in-behind the center backs.
Guinea starting lineup:
Sylla; Cisse, Soumah, M. Keita; Balde, Toure, Diawara, Diallo; N. Keita, Bah, Moriba
The USA starting lineup is in and Marko Mitrovic has made two changes from the team which beat New Zealand last time out.
One is enforced as Gianluca Busio is out with the injury he suffered in the first half against New Zealand. Maximilian Dietz comes in for him in midfield.
Up front Duncan McGuire drops to the bench and Griffin Yow starts in his place and could actually play out wide with Paxten Aaronson starting centrally. The idea is probably to have Kevin Paredes, Aaronson and Yow all interchanging and to give the USA plenty of threat on the counter.
Here’s the full USA starting lineup:
Schulte; Harriel, Robinson, Zimmerman, Tolkin; Dietz; Tessmann, Mihailovic; Paredes, Aaronson, Yow