USA men’s soccer vs Guinea LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

The USA men’s soccer team clash with Guinea in Saint-Etienne for a crucial Group A finale as they aim to reach the knockout rounds of the Olympics for the first time since 2000.

Marko Mitrovic’s USMNT U23 side hammered New Zealand 4-1 last time out to set up this showdown with Guinea and the Americans are the favorites to advance and reach the quarterfinals. With overaged players Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson leading by example at center back, the USMNT have a solid core and an exciting young attack.

Guinea are an extremely dangerous side and have somehow lost both of their group games so far despite dominating. Naby Keita is their captain and star player and the midfielder will look to use all of his experience to dictate the tempo of this game.

Below are live updates, analysis, video highlights and more as the USA men’s soccer team aim to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in 24 years.

USA men’s soccer team vs Guinea score: Kick off 1pm ET

Has the US men’s soccer team ever won an Olympic medal?

No. The USMNT has never won a medal of any kind in the modern Olympic era. The U.S. did win both silver and bronze at the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis as three club teams competed in the competition. Galt FC from Canada won the gold medal, while Christian Brothers College and St Rose Parish, both from Olympic host city St. Louis, won silver and bronze respectively.

Who is the best player on the USA men’s Olympic soccer team?

Tanner Tessmann is the captain and both he and fellow midfielder Gianlucio Busio are regulars for Venezia in Italy who have just been promoted to Serie A. Tessmann has been linked with a move to other Serie A clubs this summer.

Who is the best player on the Guinea men’s Olympic soccer team?

Naby Keita is the undisputed superstar for Guinea. He is the captain and the 29-year-old currently plays for Werder Bremen in Germany after leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2023.

What is the average age of players on the US men’s Olympic soccer team?

The men’s Olympic soccer tournament is a U23 tournament with three overaged players (Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Djordje Mihailovic for the USA) allowed on each roster. The average age of the USA men’s Olympic soccer team is 22.3 years old.