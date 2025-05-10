NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway will be open for several hours of virtual nonstop action Saturday as the Truck and Cup series hit the 1.5-mile oval.

The trucks will be on track just after 2 p.m. ET for practice and qualifying, followed by Cup practice and qualifying for Sunday’s 400-mile race. Christopher Bell qualified first a year ago at Kansas.

The 134-lap Truck race will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Connor Mosack won the race a year ago.

Kansas Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, May 10

Garage open

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

12:30 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)

5:40 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 79 degrees and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.