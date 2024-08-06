USA women’s soccer vs Germany LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics semifinal

The USA women’s soccer team square off with Germany in Lyon in what promises to be en epic semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Buckle up. This will be fun.

WATCH USA WOMEN’S SOCCER v GERMANY LIVE

After beating Germany 4-1 in the group stage, the USWNT have flexed their attacking muscles impressively (Rodman, Swanson and Smith have been unstoppable) and after a resilient display to defeat Japan in the quarterfinals, Emma Hayes’ side know they’re the favorites to win against Germany and head to the gold medal match in Paris.

Germany have been hit by two big injury blows ahead of this semifinal as captain Alexandra Popp is out with illness, while top goalscorer Lea Schuller has a knee injury and will also miss this game.

Below you will find live updates, highlights, score, analysis and much more as the game goes on in Lyon.

USA women’s soccer vs Germany score: Kick off, 12pm ET