USA women’s soccer vs Germany LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics semifinal

Emma Hayes and the USWNT square off against Germany once again, this time for a spot in the Olympic gold medal match.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
USWNT 'building' chemistry ahead of semifinals
August 5, 2024 02:44 PM
Joe Prince-Wright explains why USWNT's "dominant attackers" will be vital in the team's Olympic semifinal match vs. Germany in Paris.

The USA women’s soccer team square off with Germany in Lyon in what promises to be en epic semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Buckle up. This will be fun.

WATCH USA WOMEN’S SOCCER v GERMANY LIVE

After beating Germany 4-1 in the group stage, the USWNT have flexed their attacking muscles impressively (Rodman, Swanson and Smith have been unstoppable) and after a resilient display to defeat Japan in the quarterfinals, Emma Hayes’ side know they’re the favorites to win against Germany and head to the gold medal match in Paris.

Germany have been hit by two big injury blows ahead of this semifinal as captain Alexandra Popp is out with illness, while top goalscorer Lea Schuller has a knee injury and will also miss this game.

Below you will find live updates, highlights, score, analysis and much more as the game goes on in Lyon.

USA women’s soccer vs Germany score: Kick off, 12pm ET

Updates
Where does Germany rank in the latest FIFA Women’s World rankings?
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Well, above the USA.

That’s right, the German national team are currently ranked 4th in FIFA’s rankings.

That is one spot above the USA.

In recent tournaments Germany have had really mixed results, reaching the final of the 2022 European Championships where they lost to hosts England in extra time.

They also won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio but they also didn’t qualify for the 2020 Olympics and were dumped out of the 2023 World Cup at the group stage.

Interim head coach Horst Hrubesch has done well to steady the ship and get Germany to the final four in Paris, especially given the big injury to influential midfielder Lena Oberdorf which ruled her out of the 2024 Olympics.

Germany lineup is out — With some big injury absences
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Germany have lost both their captain and leading goalscorer to illness and injury respectively.

The German side announced earlier today that captain Alexandra Popp would miss the semifinal “due to an infection” and added that their top goalscorer at this tournament, Lea Schuller, was out with “inflammation of the patellar tendon in her left knee” and would not feature.

Missing these two forwards is a big blow for Germany, who will need goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to come up big once again.

Germany lineup

Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Heggering, Rauch; Brand, Minge, Nusken, Lohmann, Buhl; Anyomi
USA lineup is here, and Coffey is back
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Wake up and smell the fresh Coffey! Sam Coffey, that is.

The influential USWNT central midfielder is back from her suspension and replaces Korbin Albert in the only change from Emma Hayes.

Emily Fox is okay after an injury scare and remains at right back, while the superb trio of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson continue in attack.

The good news trend, in terms of team news, has continued for the USWNT with center back Tierna Davidson back from injury and on the bench.

USA starting lineup

Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnett, Dunn; Coffey, Lavelle, Horan; Rodman, Swanson, Smith