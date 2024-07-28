 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
NCAA clarifies scheduling rules ahead of D-I men’s golf season
Witt1_USA_0.jpg
Cubs vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 28
Bryce Harper
Guardians vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 28

Top Clips

nbc_golf_senioropenfinal_240728.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
NCAA clarifies scheduling rules ahead of D-I men’s golf season
Witt1_USA_0.jpg
Cubs vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 28
Bryce Harper
Guardians vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 28

Top Clips

nbc_golf_senioropenfinal_240728.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

USA women’s soccer vs Germany LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

Perhaps the two most impressive sides from the opening round of games face off in Marseille in a crucial Group B encounter.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
USWNT face 'tough test' against Germany
July 26, 2024 09:36 AM
Joe Prince-Wright previews the USWNT's group stage fixture against Germany following Team USA's impressive 3-0 win over Zambia at the Paris Olympics.

The USA women’s soccer team looked every bit the gold-medal favorites they are to open the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the test will be much tougher in game no. 2, when they take on Germany on Saturday (3 pm ET on NBC, USA Network and Telemundo).

[ LIVE: Stream USWNT vs Germany ]

The USWNT cruised to a 3-0 victory over Zambia, who played with just 10 players for 55 minutes, with Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson (twice) getting on the scoresheet in Emma Hayes’ competitive debut as head coach. They will once again be without Jaedyn Shaw after the 19-year-old picked up an injury in training this week. Sophia Smith, who started the opener but was subbed out just before halftime as a precaution, is available.

Germany entered the 2024 Paris Olympics as one of a handful of sides expected to compete for gold, and they backed up those expectations in their opener as well. A 3-0 victory over Australia saw Marina Hegering, Lea Schuller and Jule Brand score goals for Horst Hrubesch’s side.

[ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics soccer schedule & results ]

The winner on Saturday will very likely finish top of Group B, though there are no favorable matchups for the winners in the quarterfinals, with Spain, Brazil, Japan and Nigeria coming out of a preposterously loaded Group C.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.

Updates
USWNT starting lineup is in, and they’re unchanged; Germany make one change
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

The same starting lineup from the 3-0 win against Zambia has been selected for this massive game against Germany.

That means Sophia Smith, who was forced off in the first half with an ankle injury, is fit and that is a huge relief for Emma Hayes and USWNT fans everywhere.

USWNT starting lineup

Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Dunn; Coffey; Lavelle, Horan; Rodman, Swanson, Smith

As for Germany, the No. 4 ranked team in the world, they make one change to the starting lineup which hammered Australia 3-0 in their opener. Rauch comes in for Linder in defense.

Germany starting lineup

Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Brand, Minge, Nusken, Buhl; Popp, Schuller