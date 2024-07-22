 Skip navigation
US Olympic women’s soccer history: Tournament history, gold medals, all-time leading scorers

  
Published July 22, 2024 09:01 AM

All eyes will be on the USWNT this summer as they’re the favorites to win Olympic gold at Paris 2024.

[ MORE: Watch 2024 Paris Olympics ]

Emma Hayes’ side have an incredible history at the Olympics games as the U.S. are the most successful nation in the women’s soccer tournament by a considerable distance.

[ MORE: Full USWNT roster for 2024 Paris Olympics ]

Below is a look at some of the key records and full history of the USWNT at the Olympic games.

Has the US Olympic women’s soccer team won a gold medal?

Yes, they have won the Olympic gold medal on four occasions, more than any other nation in the women’s tournament and in fact no other nation has won this tournament more than once.

How many Olympic gold medals does the US Olympic women’s soccer team have?

The USWNT won gold at the 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012 games. They also won silver in 2000 and bronze at 2020. The only Olympic games the USWNT have never won a medal at was the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Who is the all-time leading goal scorer for the US Olympic women’s soccer team?

Carli Lloyd, 10 goals
Abby Wambach, 9 goals
Alex Morgan, 6 goals
Megan Rapinoe, 5 goals
Mia Hamm, 5 goals
Tiffeny Milbrett, 5 goals
Kristine Lilly, 4 goals
Shannon MacMillan, 4 goals
Angels Hucles, 4 goals

US Olympic women’s soccer record by year

Atlanta 1996: Gold medal - Beat China 2-1 in final
Sydney 2000: Silver medal - Lost 3-2 to Norway in sudden death ET
Athens 2004: Gold medal - Beat Brazil 2-1 AET
Beijing 2008: Gold medal - Beat Brazil 1-0 AET
London 2012: Gold medal - Beat Japan 2-1
Rio 2016: Quarterfinals - Lost to Sweden on penalty kicks
Tokyo 2020: Bronze medal - Beat Australia 4-3 in bronze medal match

What’s the most goals scored in one Olympic soccer match for the US women’s soccer team?

The most goals scored by a USWNT in a single Olympic soccer match is six. The U.S. beat New Zealand 6-1 in the group stage of the 2020 Olympics.