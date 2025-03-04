How to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Real Sociedad host Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday. And the pressure is on United.

Sociedad sit just outside the top six in La Liga but they have suffered six defeats in their last nine league games. They had a solid League Phase, finishing 13th in the table, and are maybe not as dangerous as they have been in previous seasons. Still, they have Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal who are their stars in midfield and attack respectively, while Kubo is their top goalscorer. Their fans in San Sebastian will be fired up and their home will be rocking for this first leg.

Manchester United’s entire season hinges on this competition, with Ruben Amorim under even more pressure after they lost at home to Fulham in the FA Cup last 16 on Sunday on penalty kicks. Their Premier League form has been woeful for some time as United’s players struggle to adapt to Amorim’s tactics, while injuries have also piled up in recent weeks. In the Europa League they finished third in the League Phase and are the bookmakers’ favorites to win this competition.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45pm ET Thursday (March 6)

Venue: Reale Arena — San Sebastian

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Real Sociedad team news, focus

Sociedad have no injury concerns and both Sheraldo Becker and Takefusa Kubo are back from suspension. The latter is their main threat in attack and Real will look to control play with Zubimendi dictating midfield and Oyarzabal twisting and turning in attack.

Manchester United team news, focus

United will be sweating on the fitness of Maguire, while Dorgu is available in this competition after being sent off against Ipswich last week. Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho are likely to start behind Rasmus Hojlund in attack, with Ugarte and Fernandes in midfield. United really don’t have many other options.

OUT: Jonny Evans (lower back), Toby Collyer (knock), Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (muscular), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed), Patrick Dorgu (suspension), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (knock)

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United prediction

This feels like a game which could get away from United quickly if they don’t stay solid early. If they can calm things down, Bruno Fernandes will be crucial to launching counter attacks. Real Sociedad 2-2 Manchester United.