How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’ll be another quick turnaround for Tottenham Hotspur following their humbling 1-0 defeat away to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, when Ange Postecoglou’s side hosts relentless (but slumping) Bournemouth on Sunday (10 am ET).

To add (re-)injury to insult, Dominic Solanke hobbled off in stoppage time, just 20 minutes after he came off the bench for his first action since Jan. 15 (knee injury). Spurs’ $83-million striker (signed from Bournemouth in the summer) took a knee to the back as he went up and contested a high ball into the box, but Postecoglou indicated it wasn’t “anything too bad … a knock” after the game. Still, the timing couldn’t be worse with Spurs’ attack generating next to nothing in three of their last four halves of football. Center backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were unused substitutes on the bench on Thursday, and their experience and composure on the ball will be badly needed against Bournemouth after Kevin Danso and Archie Gray were unable to cope with Alkmaar’s high press — precisely what the Cherries are known for.

After going 11 games unbeaten from the end of November to January (7W-4D-0L), Bournemouth have lost three of its last four games in the PL and the Cherries now find themselves in danger of falling away from the Champions League chase (7th place, three points behind 5th-place Chelsea). After averaging 2.3 goals per game during their purple patch (joint-most points, 25, in the PL during those 11 games), Andoni Iraola’s side has scored just four times in four games since, with three coming in the same game against last-place Southampton. Evanilson’s absence (broken foot) wasn’t felt immediately, but eventually the goals dried up and the Brazilian was missed. Alas, the 25-year-old started (and scored) in last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Wolves and is expected to make his first PL appearance since Jan. 4.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (foot), Richarlison (lower leg), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season), Ben Davies (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (knock)

Bournemouth team news

OUT: Illia Zabarnyi (suspension), Enes Unal (knee), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Christie (groin), Julian Araujo (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth prediction

Aside from playing at home, where they have lost more games (7) than they have won (5) this season, what advantage do Spurs have here? Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Bournemouth.