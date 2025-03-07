 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bailey Ober
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Schwellenbach

Top Clips

oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_250306.jpg
McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
oly_swm100br_michaelandrew_250306.jpg
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_250306.jpg
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bailey Ober
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Schwellenbach

Top Clips

oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_250306.jpg
McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
oly_swm100br_michaelandrew_250306.jpg
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_250306.jpg
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 6, 2025 11:02 PM

It’ll be another quick turnaround for Tottenham Hotspur following their humbling 1-0 defeat away to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, when Ange Postecoglou’s side hosts relentless (but slumping) Bournemouth on Sunday (10 am ET).

WATCH LIVE – Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth

To add (re-)injury to insult, Dominic Solanke hobbled off in stoppage time, just 20 minutes after he came off the bench for his first action since Jan. 15 (knee injury). Spurs’ $83-million striker (signed from Bournemouth in the summer) took a knee to the back as he went up and contested a high ball into the box, but Postecoglou indicated it wasn’t “anything too bad … a knock” after the game. Still, the timing couldn’t be worse with Spurs’ attack generating next to nothing in three of their last four halves of football. Center backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were unused substitutes on the bench on Thursday, and their experience and composure on the ball will be badly needed against Bournemouth after Kevin Danso and Archie Gray were unable to cope with Alkmaar’s high press — precisely what the Cherries are known for.

After going 11 games unbeaten from the end of November to January (7W-4D-0L), Bournemouth have lost three of its last four games in the PL and the Cherries now find themselves in danger of falling away from the Champions League chase (7th place, three points behind 5th-place Chelsea). After averaging 2.3 goals per game during their purple patch (joint-most points, 25, in the PL during those 11 games), Andoni Iraola’s side has scored just four times in four games since, with three coming in the same game against last-place Southampton. Evanilson’s absence (broken foot) wasn’t felt immediately, but eventually the goals dried up and the Brazilian was missed. Alas, the 25-year-old started (and scored) in last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Wolves and is expected to make his first PL appearance since Jan. 4.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (foot), Richarlison (lower leg), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season), Ben Davies (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (knock)

Bournemouth team news

OUT: Illia Zabarnyi (suspension), Enes Unal (knee), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Christie (groin), Julian Araujo (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth prediction

Aside from playing at home, where they have lost more games (7) than they have won (5) this season, what advantage do Spurs have here? Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Bournemouth.