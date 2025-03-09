Ange Postecoglou hails Spurs resolve, says comeback Bournemouth draw ‘a different kind of struggle’

This one wasn’t the injuries, so you can check one item off Ange Postecoglou’s possible reasons for Tottenham Hotspur poor start in a draw with Bournemouth in North London on Sunday.

But Postecoglou may be more interested in the Kepa Arrizabalaga-fueled comeback to get a point, as Pape Sarr caught the Bournemouth keeper off his line before the out-of-control keeper allowed Heung-min Son to win a penalty off of him in the final 10 minutes.

Spurs gave up goals to Justin Kluivert and Evanilson, and could’ve allowed a few more on another day as Guglielmo Vicario was called upon early and often.

Bournemouth were a better team than their hosts on the day, as the Cherries overran the midfield and did not make it easy for the returning Cristian Romero to get rid of rust.

Postecoglou also kept James Maddison and Heung-min Son on the bench to start this one, and both players combined on the play that won Son’s equalizing penalty.

Ange Postecoglou reaction — Spurs boss reacts to comeback in home draw with Bournemouth

“Obviously at 2-nil we had a bit of a mountain to climb. It was a chaotic game today, fair to say, but the boys showed a real mentality. It would’ve been easy at 2-nil to let it slip away from us but they fought hard and got us back in the game.”

“It was a different kind of struggle for us today. Thursday was nothing like us. Today it was different. Bournemouth pressed really well and we were really sloppy with the ball at times which allowed them to pin us back.”

“There’s obviously a sense of nervousness there and we’re getting players back who have been out for quite a while. It’s good to get Romero out there but his first pass shows he hasn’t played in three months. We have to bear that in mind. Some of that is anxiety but they persevered and it shows that they’ve got belief in what we’re doing.”

“Van de Ven, Romero, and Dom, those kind of players are quality players. It gives the whole team a bit of a boost to see them out there.”

“It would’ve been a fairly deflating feeling if we didn’t [fight]. That gives us the players some understanding to stay strong, that whatever struggle we might have, we can overcome, keep that in mind for Thursday night.”

“I don’t preach from the altar but fair to say we’d like to think Thursday night we’ll make it a hostile atmosphere for the opposition and back the boys cause it’s a big night for the club.”