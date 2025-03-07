 Skip navigation
How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 6, 2025 11:39 PM

Despite winning just three of their last 11 Premier League games, Chelsea still occupy (what we presume to be) a Champions League place with a chance to get right against relegation-threatened Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (10 am ET).

WATCH LIVE – Chelsea vs Leicester

Somewhat encouragingly, all three of those wins came on home soil and against sides currently 15th or lower in the PL table, putting Enzo Maresca’s current side in prime position for three points against his former club. On the flip side, talisman Cole Palmer is without a goal or assist in his last six PL appearances, though Maresca insists he is not worried. “It is how you react. He is reacting perfectly,” the Italian said this week. “He is smiling and he is happy. We have no doubt he will score more goals. He’s a human being. All human beings, all big players, all the normal players, big club, big manager - we all go through a bad moment.”

As for Leicester, the situation is becoming as simple as it is dire: The Foxes need wins (in a hurry) if they are going to stay in the top flight. The gap to 17th-place Wolves might only be five points (and 17 goals), but that’s an incredibly tall task for a side with just four wins in 27 games. Since beating West Ham in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s debut as manager, Leicester have won just one of 13 games (1W-1D-11L) and they haven’t scored a goal in any of their last four PL games (400 minutes without scoring), while conceding 12.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday
Venue: Stamford Bridge
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Chelsea team news

OUT: Noni Madueke (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Nicolas Jackson (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (thigh), Marc Guiu (groin)

Leicester team news

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Chelsea vs Leicester prediction

There won’t be a more perfect time for Palmer get find his groove and form as Chelsea prepare to make their end-of-season push. Don’t be surprised is he has multiple goals and/or assists in this one. Chelsea 3-0 Leicester.