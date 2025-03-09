 Skip navigation
Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea boss speaks after Blues break down Leicester for important win

  
Published March 9, 2025 12:00 PM

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would’ve expected it’d be easier to get goals against visiting Leicester City on Sunday, but they’ll take the one they got because it came with three points.

Marc Cucurella scored the lone goal at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues’ top-four push with an almost-required win.

Cole Palmer looked set to give Chelsea an early lead from the spot but the playmaker’s been ice cold in the wrong way and was saved by Mads Hermansen.

But Leicester gave the Blues an opening with a lapse in focus at the hour mark, and Chelsea grabbed it with both hands through the Catalan left back.

Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea boss speaks after Blues break down Leicester for important win

We’ll have all of Enzo Maresca’s words as soon as he says them from Stamford Bridge.