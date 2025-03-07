No. 18 Purdue at Illinois Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

There is one game in the Big Ten tonight. The Purdue Boilermakers (21-9, 13-6) are in Champaign to take on the Fighting Illini of Illinois (19-11, 11-8).

It is the final game of the regular season for these schools. Purdue is fighting to finish Top 4 in the conference. Illinois is looking to finish as high as seventh.

The Illini smacked Michigan in Ann Arbor last Sunday, 93-73. It was their second straight win after three consecutive losses. Tre White led the way with 19 points against the Wolverines.

Like Illinois, Purdue is riding a modest two-game winning streak after four straight losses. This past Tuesday they routed Rutgers 100-71 scoring 50 points in each half against the Scarlet Knights. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each scored 23 points in the win.

Purdue is 5-5 on the road while Illinois is 12-4 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Purdue at Illinois

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: State Farm Center

City: Champaign, IL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Boilermakers at Fighting Illini

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Purdue Boilermakers (+155), Illinois Fighting Illini (-190)

Spread: Fighting Illini -4.5

Total: 159.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Purdue at Illinois

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Purdue at Illinois Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Boilermakers & Fighting Illini game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Purdue Boilermakers +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 159.5.

Purdue at Illinois: Top betting trends and recent stats

Purdue has won 7 of their last 10 games against Illinois but are 5-5 ATS in those 10 games

In their last two games (both wins), Purdue has covered the spread and cashed the Over

Illinois has won their last two games covering the spread in both while cashing the Over in 1 of the 2

Illinois is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games

Purdue is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games

