USA women’s soccer vs Brazil LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics gold-medal game

USA women’s soccer will play for its first gold medal since the 2012 London Olympics on Saturday, when they face Brazil in what will be the final game of Marta’s legendary career, at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The Americans entered these Olympics as favorites to win gold medal no. 5, and Emma Hayes is 90 (or maybe 120) minutes from delivering the goods despite having coached the USWNT in just four friendlies beforehand. Hayes took over the USA job this spring, filling the vacancy left by Vlatko Andonovski following the 2023 World Cup, and has immediately transformed the playing style and re-instilled confidence in a side that looked a shell of its best self last summer.

Brazil, on the other hand, were something of an afterthought coming into this tournament after crashing out of the group stage at the most recent World Cup and only reaching the quarterfinals of the last Olympics. Alas, they say they have rallied around Marta in her final days and minutes wearing the canary yellow shirt of the Selecao and hope to send her into international retirement with Brazil’s first-ever winner’s medal at a major tournament hanging around her neck.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the gold-medal game between the USWNT and Brazil at Parc des Princes in Paris.