How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, TV info and weather

A streak of rotating winners will have a strong chance of staying intact Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

There have been eight different faces in victory lane of the past eight Xfinity races on the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona — Austin Cindric (March 2021), Daniel Hemric (November 2021), Noah Gragson (March 2022), Ty Gibbs (November 2022), Sammy Smith (March 2023), Cole Custer (November 2023), Chandler Smith (March 2024) and Riley Herbst (November 2024).

Of those eight drivers, only Smith is entered in Saturday’s Xfinity race.

The race will be televised on The CW Network, which is in its first full season as the Xfinity Series’ exclusive broadcaster.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be be given at 5:01 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:10 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 10 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4:25 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Antione Anderson, lead pastor of 2:Ten Church in South Phoenix at 4:53 p.m. ... The anthem will be performed by Shari Rowe at 4:54 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 5 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Sunny with a high of 68 degrees. It’s expected to be 65 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Chandler Smith earned his second career victory, overcoming contact with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate John Hunter Nemechek.