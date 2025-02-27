 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:30 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Lawrence ButlerOAK - OF
Bats: LAge: 24Mixed 5x5: $21 | AL 5x5: $23
2024: RF:123Mixed 2026: $22 | 2027: $23
Outlook: Butler made the leap from intriguing raw talent striking out nearly 30 percent of the time in the upper minors to a certifiable upper-echelon fantasy contributor in lightning-quick fashion last year, hitting .291 with 20 homers and 15 steals over his final 84 contests after being recalled on June 18 following a one-month exile to Triple-A Sacramento. The 24-year-old burgeoning fantasy stalwart’s emergence as the primary table-setter for a rapidly-improving lineup took place after working with A’s director of hitting Darren Bush last summer to make a couple mechanical tweaks to his swing, most notably eliminating head movement to ensure that he stays back on the ball at the point of contact, which allows him to tap into his tremendous raw power with greater frequency. Butler is still going to strike out roughly 25 percent of the time, but near-elite batted ball metrics, including a 47.7 percent hard-hit rate, point to a rising star just beginning his takeoff sequence.
lawrencebutler.jpg

Mentions
Lawrence_Butler_HS.jpg Lawrence Butler Oakland Athletics Primary Logo Athletics