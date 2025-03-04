How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur head to the Netherlands on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against AZ Alkmaar.

Spurs are the heavy favorites as they finished fourth in the League Phase table and despite all of their injury issues, this competition has gone well for them this season. Ange Postecoglou has said he always wins a trophy in his second season in charge of a club but this competition is his only remaining hope of keeping that record intact. Spurs are the second favorites to win the Europa League and the likes of Son, Maddison and Co. are set to star in the latter stages. If they can get past AZ Alkmaar.

AZ are in the hunt for third place in the Eredivisie, with head coach Maarten Martens doing well in his first season in charge as they beat Galatasaray in the knockout round. Spurs academy product Troy Parrott is coming up against his boyhood club and has popped up with some big goals this season for AZ.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45pm ET Thursday (March 6)

Venue: AFAS Stadion — Alkmaar

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

AZ Alkmaar team news, focus

Parrott has scored 12 goals in all competitions and is AZ’s leading goalscorer, with the former Spurs striker really good at timing his runs into the box and delivering a calm finish. Jordy Clasie is so experienced and keeps things ticking over very nicely in central midfield, while Peer Koopmeiners is a rising star alongside Clasie. Captain and center back Bruno Martins Indi is a key player in defense for AZ as they have a great balance of youth and experience.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Defensive injuries remain for Spurs but things have calmed down in recent weeks as they have been able to rotate and get close to their best starting lineup. It will be intriguing to see how Ange lines up Spurs in midfield with Bergvall and Maddison perhaps starting on the bench with Sarr and Bentancur starting in a more defensive midfield. Dejan Kulusevski looks set to be out with a foot injury, which is a blow, but it isn’t believed to be a long-term issue.

OUT: Richarlison (lower leg), Micky van de Ven (fitness), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season), Dominic Solanke (knee - MORE), Cristian Romero (quad) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Davies (undisclosed), Dejan Kulusevski (foot)

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This feels like it will be a nervous outing for Spurs as AZ are tough to play against and won’t be fazed by the occasion given recent runs to the latter stages of European competitions. Expect a draw. AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.