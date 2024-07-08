 Skip navigation
United States men’s soccer roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

  
Published July 8, 2024 08:51 AM

An exciting United States men’s roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics is here, with three overage players joining a bright group of young players vying for a medal in Paris.

Marko Mitrovic’s U-23 roster is allowed three players above the age maximum, and he’s opted for three Major League Soccer and USMNT vets in midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and center backs Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson.

[ MORE: Draw, schedule for 2024 Paris Olympics ]

The center back duo is an exceptional choice in multiple ways for Mitrovic, who can count on elite experience. Zimmerman and Robinson have 72 caps between them. Mihailovic has 11.

The young crop was already prepared to challenge without the veterans and has talent from front to back. Chelsea goalkeeper Gaga Slonina will further burnish his credentials while Venezia midfielders Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann are joined by Wolfsburg’s Kevin Paredes in stealing the headlines from the vets.

Can United States men win a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. men will likely need to spring a major upset or get a favorable draw to be counted as a favorite to win a medal in Paris.

France, Spain, and Argentina are fantastic sides and will be counted as strong favorites, with Japan and Morocco boasting strong teams.

France’s overage players include Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Alexandre Lacazette, while Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki are both still under-23 players.

Argentina bring Man City’s Julian Alvarez, ex-City man Nicolas Otamendi, and Ajax keeper Geronimo Rulli. Claudio Echeverri and Lucas Beltran are u-23.

Other notable players are Guinea’s Naby Keita and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Munir Mohamedi.

The Yanks will likely be behind the 8-ball after the opener versus hosts France but expected to emerge from Group A over Guinea and New Zealand. The first- or second-place team from Group B (Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine) is next. Winning that would put them within a win of playing for gold or silver and a guarantee to vie for bronze.

United States men’s soccer roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

Goalkeepers (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Mo.), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Ill.) 

Defenders (6): Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; Arlington, Mass.), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Midfielders (5): Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, N.C.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, N.Y.), Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids; Jacksonville, Fla.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.)

Forwards (5): Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/NED; Medford, NJ), Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht/NED; Eden, Utah), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Neb.), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/BEL; Clifton, Va.)

Alternates (4): Josh Atencio (Midfielder, Seattle Sounders FC; Bellevue, Wash.), Jacob Davis (Defender, Sporting Kansas City; Rochester, Mich.), Johan Gomez (Forward, Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas), John Pulskamp (Goalkeeper, Sporting Kansas City; Bakersfield, Calif.)