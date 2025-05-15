Rays at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 15

Its Thursday, May 15 and the Rays (19-23) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (21-21).

Zack Littell is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

Last night Chris Bassitt and three relievers combined to limit the Rays to one run and Alejandro Kirk cracked a three-run home run and the Jays knocked off the Rays 3-1. It was Toronto’s fifth win in their last six games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Blue Jays

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 3:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, Sportsnet

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rays at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rays (+140), Blue Jays (-167)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 15, 2025: Zack Littell vs. Kevin Gausman

Rays: Zack Littell (2-5, 4.40 ERA)

Last outing: 5/9 vs. Milwaukee - 6IP, 2ER, 6H, 1BB, 5Ks Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.97 ERA)

Last outing: 5/9 at Seattle - 5.1IP, 3ER, 7H, 0BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Blue Jays

Last night’s game cashed the UNDER. It snapped a string of 9 straight OVERS in Toronto games

The Over has cashed in the Blue Jays’ last 3 games with Kevin Gausman on the mound

on the mound With Kevin Gausman as the starter the Blue Jays have covered in 3 straight home games against AL East teams

as the starter the Blue Jays have covered in 3 straight home games against AL East teams After hitting just .179 in April, Anthony Santander is 9-37 (.243) in May

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rays and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: