USA men’s soccer vs New Zealand LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

Now that the hosts and tournament favorites France are out of the way, the USA men’s soccer team will try to bounce back with a victory over New Zealand as 2024 Paris Olympics roll on on Saturday (1 pm ET).

The Americans were hammered 3-0 by the French in their opening game, but the goals didn’t come until the second half and the USMNT youngsters put up a resolute defensive performance in the opening 45 minutes. The quality of depth certainly played a part in the second half proceedings, as Marko Mitrovic’s side was overrun and ran out of gas in the final 30 minutes.

New Zealand snatched a late victory from their opening game against Guinea, taking the lead after 25 minutes, seeing it disappear in the 72nd and reclaiming it in the 76th. A victory would see the under-23 All Whites through to the knockout rounds, and send the Americans home (after their final group game, of course).

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.