 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jobu
Meet Jobu, the good luck charm behind the St. Louis Blues’ late-season run to the playoffs
Jorge Lopez
Nationals’ Jorge Lopez suspended 3 games for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen’s head
Winnipeg Jets
After historic season, Winnipeg Jets head into series vs. St. Louis looking to shake playoff blues

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250417.jpg
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2632_250417.jpg
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2125_250417.jpg
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jobu
Meet Jobu, the good luck charm behind the St. Louis Blues’ late-season run to the playoffs
Jorge Lopez
Nationals’ Jorge Lopez suspended 3 games for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen’s head
Winnipeg Jets
After historic season, Winnipeg Jets head into series vs. St. Louis looking to shake playoff blues

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250417.jpg
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2632_250417.jpg
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2125_250417.jpg
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Reds place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on 10-day injured list

  
Published April 17, 2025 12:22 PM

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds placed first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation and recalled infielder Noelvi Marte from Triple-A Louisville.

“We’ve been trying to manage it,” manager Terry Francona said. “It wasn’t getting worse, but it wasn’t getting better. After what he went through last year, just seems like the right thing to do. Get him an epidural. Let it calm down.”

Encarnacion-Strand played in only 29 games last season because of a season-ending right wrist fracture after being hit by a pitch from Michael Lorenzen on April 27 at Texas.

He’s batting .158 this season with two homers and five RBIs in 18 games.

The Reds have options at first base. Jeimer Candelario started at first in the series finale against the Mariners. Spencer Steer, who’s been limited to designated hitter duty with a shoulder issue, threw again and is close to returning. Francona said utility man Santiago Espinal also can play first.