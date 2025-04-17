Reds place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on 10-day injured list

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds placed first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation and recalled infielder Noelvi Marte from Triple-A Louisville.

“We’ve been trying to manage it,” manager Terry Francona said. “It wasn’t getting worse, but it wasn’t getting better. After what he went through last year, just seems like the right thing to do. Get him an epidural. Let it calm down.”

Encarnacion-Strand played in only 29 games last season because of a season-ending right wrist fracture after being hit by a pitch from Michael Lorenzen on April 27 at Texas.

He’s batting .158 this season with two homers and five RBIs in 18 games.

The Reds have options at first base. Jeimer Candelario started at first in the series finale against the Mariners. Spencer Steer, who’s been limited to designated hitter duty with a shoulder issue, threw again and is close to returning. Francona said utility man Santiago Espinal also can play first.