Jose Ramirez
Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Tyler Reddick wedding.jpeg
How NASCAR drivers spent their Olympic break vacation
U.S. Senior Women's Open Championship - Round Two
JoAnne Carner, 85, shoots her age in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_rfs_lions_240801.jpg
Lions offensive sleepers to watch for in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USA men’s soccer vs Morocco LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics quarterfinals

The USMNT seeks its first-ever Olympic medal, but their first knockout opponent poses a very difficult test

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
U.S. men's soccer must 'embrace' Olympic quarters
August 1, 2024 09:41 AM
Joseph Prince-Wright breaks down the keys for success for the U.S. men's national team ahead of its Olympic quarterfinal match against Morocco.

After winning their final two games of the group stage, the USA men’s soccer team now kicks off the knockout rounds in pursuit of a first-ever Olympic medal, beginning with Morocco in the quarterfinals on Friday (9 am ET).

[ LIVE: How to watch USMNT vs Morocco ]

The Americans were hammered 3-0 by hosts and favorites France in the opening game, but Marko Mitrovic’s side bounced back with wins over New Zealand and Guinea to finish 2nd.

Meanwhile, Morocco managed to upset Argentina to open group play before they were beaten by Ukraine in game no. 2, and rallied to see off Iraq 3-0 in the finale and finish top of Group A.

USA men’s soccer vs Morocco live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

[ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics soccer schedule & results ]

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.

Updates
Parc des Prince, at capacity, a decidedly pro-Morocco crowd
By
Andy Edwards
  

The crowd roars to life when Morocco get on the ball and surge forward. A loud, deep “OOHHH” rains down as Villarreal’s Ilias Akhomach fires the first shot of the game, on target, forcing Patrick Schulte to tip it over the crossbar.
KICKOFF! We’re underway from the Parc des Princes!
By
Andy Edwards
  

USA in all white. Morocco in red and green.

The Americans have never won an Olympic medal. The Moroccans have never been out of the group stage. Lots of uncharted territory in this one.
USMNT starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Schulte - Harriel, Zimmerman, Robinson, Tolkin - Tessmann, McGlynn, Mihailovic - Paredes, Yow, Aaronson
Morocco starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Munir - Hakimi, El Azzouzi, Boukamir, El Ouahdi - Richardson, Targhalline, El Khannous - Akhomach, Ezzalzouli, Rahimi