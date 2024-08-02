USA men’s soccer vs Morocco LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics quarterfinals
The USMNT seeks its first-ever Olympic medal, but their first knockout opponent poses a very difficult test
After winning their final two games of the group stage, the USA men’s soccer team now kicks off the knockout rounds in pursuit of a first-ever Olympic medal, beginning with Morocco in the quarterfinals on Friday (9 am ET).
The Americans were hammered 3-0 by hosts and favorites France in the opening game, but Marko Mitrovic’s side bounced back with wins over New Zealand and Guinea to finish 2nd.
Meanwhile, Morocco managed to upset Argentina to open group play before they were beaten by Ukraine in game no. 2, and rallied to see off Iraq 3-0 in the finale and finish top of Group A.
USA men’s soccer vs Morocco live score: 0-0
Goalscorers: None
Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.
The crowd roars to life when Morocco get on the ball and surge forward. A loud, deep “OOHHH” rains down as Villarreal’s Ilias Akhomach fires the first shot of the game, on target, forcing Patrick Schulte to tip it over the crossbar.
USA in all white. Morocco in red and green.
The Americans have never won an Olympic medal. The Moroccans have never been out of the group stage. Lots of uncharted territory in this one.
Schulte - Harriel, Zimmerman, Robinson, Tolkin - Tessmann, McGlynn, Mihailovic - Paredes, Yow, Aaronson
Munir - Hakimi, El Azzouzi, Boukamir, El Ouahdi - Richardson, Targhalline, El Khannous - Akhomach, Ezzalzouli, Rahimi