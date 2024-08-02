USA men’s soccer vs Morocco LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics quarterfinals

After winning their final two games of the group stage, the USA men’s soccer team now kicks off the knockout rounds in pursuit of a first-ever Olympic medal, beginning with Morocco in the quarterfinals on Friday (9 am ET).

The Americans were hammered 3-0 by hosts and favorites France in the opening game, but Marko Mitrovic’s side bounced back with wins over New Zealand and Guinea to finish 2nd.

Meanwhile, Morocco managed to upset Argentina to open group play before they were beaten by Ukraine in game no. 2, and rallied to see off Iraq 3-0 in the finale and finish top of Group A.

USA men’s soccer vs Morocco live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.

