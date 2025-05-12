 Skip navigation
Top News

Dylan Ferrandis to miss the start of Pro Motocross with stress fracture
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after 12 races shows who has work to do
Diamondbacks promote top prospect Jordan Lawlar after hot start in Triple-A

Top Clips

Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
The pope and Jannik Sinner: Love, service and a match made in heaven

  
Published May 12, 2025 05:56 PM

ROME — Jannik Sinner says it’s “a good thing for us tennis players” that the new pope likes to play the sport. Even if Leo XIV jokingly said he wouldn’t want to arrange a game with the top-ranked player — ostensibly because of his name.

During a meeting between the new American pope and international media on Monday, journalists offered to play doubles, or to organize a charity match. Leo seemed game “but we can’t invite Sinner,” he said in an apparent reference to the English meaning of Sinner’s last name.

Sinner was asked in his post-match news conference about the pope’s comment following his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong at the Italian Open, which is being played just up the Tiber River from the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV is a tennis player. Stefanos Tsitsipas would be happy to hit some balls with him
It was fitting that when Pope Leo XIV was elected, the Italian Open tennis tournament was being played just up the road from the Vatican.

Sinner took his time to respond and blushed as he said, “Why do you have to make things difficult for me?”

Then Sinner added: “Obviously I heard that he played as a kid. I think it’s a good thing for us tennis players to have a pope who likes this sport that we’re playing.”

And what about a possible rallying session with Leo?

“For the future we’ll see,” Sinner said. “Who knows.”