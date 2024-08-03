USA women’s soccer vs Japan LIVE: Updated, score, analysis, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics quarterfinal
Can the USA make a statement and underline their status as favorites to win gold at Paris?
The USA women’s soccer team take on Japan at the Parcs des Princes in a huge quarterfinal clash at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday (watch on USA Network and Peacock, 9am ET).
WATCH USA WOMEN’S SOCCER v JAPAN LIVE
Emma Hayes saw her side breeze through the group stage with three wins from three but with very little turnaround and Sam Coffey suspended, there are plenty of challenges for the USA to overcome.
Japan have also looked extremely dangerous and their wing-backs could cause the USA plenty of problems.
Below are live updates, analysis, highlights, the latest score and more.
USA women’s soccer vs Japan score: Kick off, 9am ET
We talk a lot about the star players on this USWNT side, and rightly so, but how about some love for Emma Hayes?
Coaching in her first major international tournament after taking the USWNT job just a few months ago, Hayes has switched from club management to international management seamlessly.
She has taken exactly the same kind of mentality when it comes to playing style, but it’s also her energy, attention to detail and ability to be flexible during game situations which sets her apart.
The USWNT was drifting and needed Hayes. So far, what a hire she looks like being.
To get us fired up for the Olympic knockout round for the USA women’s side, who remembers when they last won gold at the Olympics?
It was quite a while ago: London 2012.
They were knocked out in the quarters in 2016 and won bronze in 2020, but the four-time Olympic champions (who won three-straight from 2004-2012 and four of the first five tournaments) look like the red-hot favorites to win gold again, this time in Paris.
There will be a huge American crowd in Paris today and it will feel like a home game for the USA in the French capital. C’est magnifique!
Japan have gone with their 3-4-3 system once again, so there’s no surprise there.
Look out for Tanaka and Fujino to drop into midfield and pick the ball up in awkward areas to drag the USA defense out.
Japan starting lineup
Yamashita; Koga, Kumagai, Minami; Moriya, Hasegawa, Nagano, Kitagawa; Seike, Tanaka, Fujino;
Emma Hayes has only made one change to her starting lineup and that was enforced.
Korbin Albert, who plays her club soccer at Paris Saint-Germain, comes in for the suspended Sam Coffey in midfield.
The thinking behind Hayes not rotating that much during this tournament is all about building chemistry and that has certainly been working in the final third as the USA look so dangerous going forward.
Today they’re going to have to control the tempo in midfield more and be patient. It’s a big day for Albert, but also for the more experienced midfield duo of Horan and Lavelle as the former will likely drop a little deeper.
Another lineup note, teenage forward Jaedyn Shaw is fit and back on the bench which is a boost. Center back Tierna Davidson remains out injured.
USA starting lineup:
Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnett, Dunn; Albert, Lavelle, Horan; Rodman, Swanson, Smith