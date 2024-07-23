USWNT vs Zambia: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction for Olympic opener

The USWNT get their 2024 Paris Olympics campaign up and running on Thursday as they face Zambia in their Group B opener in Nice.

Emma Hayes’ new-look side have been up and down in their preparation games but still arrive in France as the favorites to win gold. The expectations are high from the outside but perhaps among the U.S. fanbase and from Hayes herself there is a bit more realism. The USWNT have been handed a tough group stage draw with Australia and Germany to come after this opener against Zambia. Anything other than a resounding win against Zambia will put the USWNT in a tough spot. Hayes has already made some big calls with the players she’s left off this roster and the new style of play she is ushering in will take time.

As for Zambia, well, they’re on the up and one player sums up their team: Barbra Banda. With 53 goals in 60 international games the Orlando Pride striker is one of the best forwards on the planet. Zambia reached the 2023 World Cup last summer but were hammered 5-0 by both Spain and Japan in the group stage before beating Costa Rica 3-1. They beat Morocco to reach this tournament, which is just their second-ever Olympics after qualifying for 2020, and will be dangerous with Banda around. But make no mistake about it, the USWNT are heavy favorites to win big.

USWNT focus, team news

Lindsey Horan is the captain of the USWNT and this is now her team. Her driving runs from midfield will be key and set the tone for the U.S. in this tournament. Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith will all look to get plenty of goals and get off and running for the Olympics. While Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn and Alyssa Naeher have key roles to play as the veterans on this very young USWNT side.

Zambia focus, team news

Everything revolves around Banda and giving the superstar the best possible opportunity to finish half chances but there are other players that American soccer fans will be familiar with. Banda’s forward partner Racheal Kundananji plays for Bay FC in the NWSL and has scored six goals in seven games for Zambia, while Grace Chanda will join Banda at the Orlando Pride after the Olympics as she makes the move from Spain’s top-flight where she’s been playing for Madrid CFF.

USWNT vs Zambia prediction

It’s tough to predict anything other than a blowout win for the USWNT but given their shaky form heading into this tournament, it may not be as routine as most people think. USWNT 3-0 Zambia.