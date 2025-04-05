What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Final Four and more

For just the second time in the history of the men’s NCAA Tournament, all four No. 1 seeds have made it to the Final Four.

Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida have been historically dominant all season long, so it isn’t any surprise that they were all capable of making it this far. In fact, the four teams all rank in the top nine in KenPom’s net efficiency metric going back to the 1996-97 season.

Still, by pure statistical probability alone, it is unlikely to see all No. 1 seeds make it this far. The result, along with the lack of other upsets or Cinderella runs in the tournament, has sparked conversation about the roles of NIL and the transfer portal in generating more chalky results during a postseason known for shocking and dramatic moments.

Is NIL to blame for chalky tournament? Nicole Auerbach and Jordan Cornette explain how the shifting landscape of college basketball may explain why there haven't been many upsets or Cinderellas in the men's NCAA Tournament.

Coincidentally, the only other tournament, 2008, that saw this feat also had its Final Four take place in San Antonio, where this year’s event is being held. Kansas beat Memphis for the title after Mario Chalmers’ three sent the championship game to overtime.

Here is all the info you need to watch the men’s Final Four:

What Men’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Saturday, April 5

(1) Florida vs. (1) Auburn – 6:09 p.m., on CBS

(1) Houston vs. (1) Duke – 8:49 p.m., on CBS

Remaining Men’s March Madness 2025 schedule

Championship Game: April 7

First Four — Scores and Results

(16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68

(11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68

(16) Mount St. Mary’s 83, (16) American 72

(11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80

NCAA Tournament First Round — Scores and Results

Thursday, March 20th (Round of 64)

(9) Creighton 89, (8) Louisville 75

(4) Purdue 75, (13) High Point 63

(3) Wisconsin 85, (14) Montana 66

(1) Houston 78, (16) SIU Edwardsville 40

(1) Auburn 83, (16) Alabama State 63

(12) McNeese 69, (5) Clemson 67

(6) BYU 80, (11) VCU 71

(8) Gonzaga 89, (9) Georgia 68

(2) Tennessee 77, (15) Wofford 62

(10) Arkansas 79, (7) Kansas 72

(4) Texas A&M 80, (13) Yale 71

(11) Drake 67, (6) Missouri 57

(7) UCLA 72, (10) Utah State 47

(2) St. John’s 83, (15) Omaha 53

(5) Michigan 68, (12) UC San Diego 65

(3) Texas Tech 82, (14) UNC Wilmington 72

Friday, March 21st (Round of 64)

(9) Baylor 75, (8) Mississippi State 72

(2) Alabama 90, (15) Robert Morris 81

(3) Iowa State 82, (14) Lipscomb 55

(12) Colorado State 78, (5) Memphis 70

(1) Duke 93, (16) Mount St. Mary’s 49

(7) Saint Mary’s 59, (10) Vanderbilt 56

(6) Ole Miss 71, (11) North Carolina 64

(4) Maryland 81, (13) Grand Canyon 49

(1) Florida 95, (16) Norfolk State 69

(3) Kentucky 76, (14) Troy 57

(10) New Mexico 75, (7) Marquette 66

(4) Arizona 93, (13) Akron 65

(8) UConn 67, (9) Oklahoma 59

(6) Illinois 86, (11) Xavier 73

(2) Michigan State 87, (15) Bryant 62

(5) Oregon 81, (12) Liberty 52

NCAA Tournament Second Round — Scores and Results

Saturday, March 22nd (Round of 32)

(4) Purdue 76, (12) McNeese 62

(10) Arkansas 75, (2) St. John’s 66

(5) Michigan 91, (4) Texas A&M 79

(3) Texas Tech 77, (11) Drake 64

(1) Auburn 82, (9) Creighton 70

(6) BYU 91, (3) Wisconsin

(1) Houston 81, (8) Gonzaga76

(2) Tennessee 67, (7) UCLA 58

Sunday, March 23rd (Round of 32)

(1) Florida 77, (8) UConn 75

(1) Duke 89, (9) Baylor 66

(3) Kentucky 84, (6) Illinois 75

(2) Alabama 80, (7) Saint Mary’s 66

(4) Maryland 72, (12) Colorado State 71

(6) Ole Miss 91, (3) Iowa State 78

(2) Michigan State 71, (10) New Mexico 63

(4) Arizona 87, (5) Oregon 83

NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen — Scores and Results

Thursday, March 27th

(2) Alabama 113, (6) BYU 88

(1) Florida 87, (4) Maryland 71

(1) Duke 100, (4) Arizona 93

(3) Texas Tech 85, (10) Arkansas 83 (OT)

Friday, March 28th

(2) Michigan State 73, (6) Ole Miss 70

(2) Tennessee 78, (3) Kentucky 65

(1) Auburn 78, (5) Michigan 65

(1) Houston 62, (4) Purdue 60

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight — Scores and Results

Saturday, March 29th

(1) Florida 84, (3) Texas Tech 79

(1) Duke 85, (2) Alabama 65

Sunday, March 30th

(1) Houston 69, (2) Tennessee 50

(1) Auburn 70, (5) Michigan State 64