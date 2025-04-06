Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6

Its Sunday, April 6 and the Dodgers (9-1) and Phillies (6-2) are set to wrap up their three-game series in Philadelphia.

Tyler Glasnow is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Cristopher Sánchez for Philadelphia.

These teams have split the first two games of the series. The Dodgers rallied for a 3-1 win yesterday. Kike Hernandez and Michael Conforto went yard to provide the offense for Los Angeles and five Dodgers’ hurlers combined to give up just four singles and one earned run while striking out eight.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Phillies

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: Spectrum SportsNet LA, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Odds for the Dodgers at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-128), Philadelphia Phillies (+109)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 6, 2025: Tyler Glasnow vs. Cristopher Sánchez

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/31 vs. Atlanta - 5 IP, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 8Ks Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Last outing: 3/31 vs. Colorado - 5.1 IP, 1ER, 4H, 2BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Phillies

The Dodgers are 4-1 in their last 5 games

Anthony Banda has appeared in 5 games and pitched 5 innings for the Dodgers and is 3-0 on the season.

has appeared in 5 games and pitched 5 innings for the Dodgers and is 3-0 on the season. The Game Total UNDER is 4-1 in the Dodgers’ last 5 games

The Phillies have scored just 7 runs in their last 3 games

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 6 straight Phillies’ games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Dodgers and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

