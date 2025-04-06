 Skip navigation
All Scores
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6

  
Published April 6, 2025 09:59 AM

Its Sunday, April 6 and the Dodgers (9-1) and Phillies (6-2) are set to wrap up their three-game series in Philadelphia.

Tyler Glasnow is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Cristopher Sánchez for Philadelphia.

These teams have split the first two games of the series. The Dodgers rallied for a 3-1 win yesterday. Kike Hernandez and Michael Conforto went yard to provide the offense for Los Angeles and five Dodgers’ hurlers combined to give up just four singles and one earned run while striking out eight.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Phillies

  • Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
  • Time: 1:35PM EST
  • Site: Citizens Bank Park
  • City: Philadelphia, PA
  • Network/Streaming: Spectrum SportsNet LA, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Sunday:

  • Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-128), Philadelphia Phillies (+109)
  • Spread: Dodgers -1.5
  • Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Phillies

  • Pitching matchup for April 6, 2025: Tyler Glasnow vs. Cristopher Sánchez
    • Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
      Last outing: 3/31 vs. Atlanta - 5 IP, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 8Ks
    • Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 1.69 ERA)
      Last outing: 3/31 vs. Colorado - 5.1 IP, 1ER, 4H, 2BB, 7Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Phillies

  • The Dodgers are 4-1 in their last 5 games
  • Anthony Banda has appeared in 5 games and pitched 5 innings for the Dodgers and is 3-0 on the season.
  • The Game Total UNDER is 4-1 in the Dodgers’ last 5 games
  • The Phillies have scored just 7 runs in their last 3 games
  • The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 6 straight Phillies’ games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Dodgers and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Dodgers and the Phillies:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
