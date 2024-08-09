France vs Spain LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics men’s soccer gold-medal game

France and Spain, a pair of European powers that also met in the semifinals of EURO 2024 earlier this summer, meet in Paris with an Olympic gold medal on the line on Friday (11 am ET).

The hosts and pre-tournament favorites, coached by Thierry Henry, have been led by Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has four goals and sits second in the Golden Boot race (four behind leader Soufiane Rahimi from Morocco). Mateta is one of France’s three over-age players alongside forward Alexandre Lacazette and defender Loic Bade. Former Palace and new Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has also chipped in with two goals and three assists, as France took nine of nine points in the group stage before beating Argentina and Egypt in the knockout rounds.

21-year-old Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has been both Spain’s breakout and leading star at these Olympics with four goals and an assist through five games. Spain finished as runners-up in Group C after losing to Egypt in the finale, but rebounded with victories over Japan and Morocco in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

France won Olympic gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, while Spain’s lone triumph came eight years later on home soil at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the gold-medal game between France and Spain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

