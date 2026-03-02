Hidalgo scores 30 points and Notre Dame tops No. 10 Louisville 65-62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points and Notre Dame rallied for a 65-62 victory over No. 10 Louisville on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish (20-9, 12-6 Atlantic Coast) outscored the Cardinals 9-2 in the final 4:25 to finish the regular season with five straight victories, and their All-American guard overcame foul trouble to secure the win.

Hidalgo scored seven in that run and also had a steal with 14 seconds left. She could have scored an easy fast-break layup, but she chose to run off some clock as Louisville (25-6, 15-3) had fouls to give.

Imari Berry missed a 3-pointer for Louisville, which committed 19 turnovers, in the closing seconds that could have forced overtime.

Hidalgo added 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and Vanessa de Jesus finished with 14. Mackenly Randolph led Louisville with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

After a slow start, the Irish got their offense going in the second quarter, with Hildago leading the way. Hidalgo scored 10 of her points during an 18-3 run over a 3:06 span that gave Notre Dame a 31-19 lead with 2:54 remaining.

Louisville battled back in the third, using a 10-2 run to cut the Irish’s advantage to just 47-45 in the final seconds, but Hidalgo answered with a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer.

However, she drew her fourth foul on a charge with 8:32 left. Louisville scored twice in the next minute to tie the game at 52. She left the game with 6:52 remaining, and by the time she returned with 4:40 to go, the Cardinals led 60-56.

Up next

Notre Dame begins play in Thursday’s second round of the ACC tournament, while Louisville starts in the quarterfinals on Friday.