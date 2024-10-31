 Skip navigation
Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2024: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: All aboard the Bilal Coulibaly bandwagon

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usagoal3_241030.jpg
Girma heads in another goal against Argentina
nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead
nbc_uswnt_usagoal1_241030.jpg
Girma heads in the rebound for USWNT’s first score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2024: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: All aboard the Bilal Coulibaly bandwagon

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usagoal3_241030.jpg
Girma heads in another goal against Argentina
nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead
nbc_uswnt_usagoal1_241030.jpg
Girma heads in the rebound for USWNT’s first score

Highlights: USWNT vs. Argentina (En Español)

October 30, 2024 09:40 PM
Naomi Girma heads in two goals to help the USWNT earn a victory against Argentina in an international friendly match.