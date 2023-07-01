 Skip navigation
Top News

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Women’s World Cup: USWNT results at each tournament

  
Published July 1, 2023 07:00 AM
Rose Lavelle continues to terrorize the New Zealand backline, this time slipping free in front of goal to tap in Lynn Williams&#039; cross for a 4-0 USWNT lead.

This summer, Australia and New Zealand will serve as joint-hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup, which takes place every four years.

How many Women’s World Cups has the United States won?

The United States Women’s National Team is the two-time defending World Cup champions and is the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Overall, the USWNT has won four of the first eight Women’s World Cups, while they have never finished worse than third place.

MORE: Articles and videos from On Her Turf

When has the United States won the Women’s World Cup?

The USWNT has won four World Cups: 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. They won the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991, beating Norway in the final behind two goals from Michelle Akers. The USWNT won as the host nation in 1999, beating China on penalty kicks in the final at the Rose Bowl, with Brandi Chastain scoring the game-winning penalty .

READ: Indonesia stripped of hosting U-20 World Cup

The United States enters this summer’s tournament as the two-time defending champions as they look to become the first team, male or female, to win three straight World Cups. The U.S. defeated Japan in the 2015 final, winning 5-2 behind a hat trick from Carli Lloyd in the game’s opening 16 minutes. In 2019, the U.S. won 2-0 against the Netherlands in the final behind goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

United States Women’s National Team: World Cup Results

1991: Champions (won vs. Norway in final)

1995: Third place (lost vs. Norway in semifinals)

1999: Champions (won vs. China in final)

2003: Third place (lost vs. Germany in semifinals)

2007: Third Place (lost vs. Brazil in semifinals)

2011: Runners-up (lost vs. Japan in final)

2015: Champions (won vs. Japan in final)

2019: Champions (won vs. Netherlands in final)

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live


  • When: July 20 to August 20

  • Location: Australia and New Zealand

  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube !