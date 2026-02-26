Arsenal vs Chelsea predicted lineups, team news, possible XI’s

The Arsenal vs Chelsea predicted lineups are intriguing to take a look at ahead of this exciting, and potentially pivotal, London derby on Sunday.

Will Mikel Arteta go for a more attack-minded team as his side aim to keep their title bid on track? Or will he prefer a more controlled approach?

As Chelsea aim to boost their top four hopes, is this an opportunity for Liam Rosenior to mix up the formation again against Arsenal and look to hit them on the counter?

Below is our Arsenal vs Chelsea predicted lineups, with analysis on the big decisions and dilemmas for Arteta and Rosenior.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Hincapie —-

——- Rice ——- Zubimendi ——-

——- Saka —- Odegaard —- Trossard ——

——- Gyokeres ——-

The Arsenal back four picks itself at this point and the only concern for Arteta is managing the minutes of right back Jurrien Timber. With Ben White struggling with an injury too, perhaps he plays it safe and gives Cristhian Mosquera some minutes, or even a start? In midfield the duo of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi will sit but who starts ahead of them? After coming back from injury but having to wait his turn, Martin Odegaard could get the call up to play 60 minutes from the start. It would be harsh to leave out Eberechi Eze after his double at Spurs last weekend but perhaps it would be smart to have him off the bench to make the most of gaps which will likely open up late in the game? Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard should start out wide again as Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke are great options off the bench to stretch Chelsea late on too. In-form Viktor Gyokeres will surely remain as the focal point up top and Gabriel Jesus can either come on to replace him or support him in the second half, depending on the score.

Chelsea predicted lineup

——- Sanchez ——-

—— James —— Tosin —— Chalobah —— Gusto ——

—— Andrey Santos —— Caicedo ——

—— Palmer —— Fernandez —— Neto ——

——- Joao Pedro ——-

Chelsea’s defense is a little patched up at the moment with Wesley Fofana suspended for this game and Marc Cucurella out injured. That means Tosin is likely to start at center back in place of Fofana, while Malo Gusto is totally comfortable with playing at left back. Had Fofana been available it would have been interesting to see if Rosenior went with a back three like he did in the League Cup semifinal second leg at Arsenal. He could still do that with versatile center back Josh Acheampong around, but it’s likely he sticks with the back four. The front four will remain the same as Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto have been creating plenty of chances for Joao Pedro, with the Brazilian striker in excellent form and causing so many problems with his clever runs and bustling hold-up play. Chelsea need a little more from Enzo Fernandez to drive forward from a more advanced role to knit midfield and attack together, and in general for their attacking midfielders to be more clinical.