Alexander Isak set for Premier League record move from Newcastle to Liverpool

The rich are getting richer, as Liverpool have reportedly agreed a Premier League record transfer fee for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

It’s not Newcastle’s $202 million asking price but it’s not far away, either — Sky Sports says Liverpool are paying a fixed fee of nearly $170 million for the playmaking Swede.

Sky says Isak will have a medical on Monday and then sign a six-year contract with the Reds.

MORE — Palace defender Guehi asked about future

Isak, 25 until later this month, had made clear that he would not be returning to Newcastle and was only interested in a move to Anfield, tying the Magpies hands in some regard. Newcastle, however, found a breakthrough with Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade, who is Premier League unproven but has a skill set is similar to Isak.

The fee brings Liverpool’s summer spend to nearly $570 million including two Premier League record purchases, as the Reds broke the mark they set when buying Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds have, however, also sold about $260 worth of assets, led by Saudi funds for Darwin Nunez and an even bigger fee from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz.

Alexander Isak to Liverpool — What does this mean for the Reds?

Well, for one thing the Reds now push themselves into the clear favorite to win the Premier League and cannot be considered anything other than a contender for any competition including the UEFA Champions League.

Isak is a center forward but is comfortable drifting to either wing, not unlike new Reds striker Hugo Ekitike — who ironically was a Newcastle target earlier in the window.

The Swedish star scored 23 times with six assists in 34 Premier League matches last season, chipping in three goals in the League Cup. Those were markers against Chelsea, Arsenal, and then Liverpool in the final as the Magpies ended a long trophy drought at the expense of Arne Slot’s men.

Isak is an elite finisher and dribbler with pace for days. He’s very good at progressing the ball and shot-creation, but his stardust comes when it comes to goals.