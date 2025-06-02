2025 EURO U21 schedule, tables, dates, how to watch live

The UEFA EURO U21 tournament takes place in Slovakia in June and it is a great place to watch so many of the world’s best young players.

England are the reigning champs and the likes of Liam Delap, Ethan Nwaneri, Jobe Bellingham, James McAtee, Tino Livramento, Archie Gray and Harvey Elliott will all be aiming to win back-to-back titles under Lee Carsley’s tutelage.

Spain could include Man City’s Nico Gonzalez and Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi in their squad, while Italy have Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto and Brentford’s Michael Kayode in their squad. France are stacked, as usual, with Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert both called up.

Below is everything you need to know for the UEFA EURO U21 tournament, which is taking place in Slovakia for the second time

EURO U21 dates, how to watch live

When: June 11-28

How to watch: Disney+

UEFA 2025 EURO U21 schedule

Wednesday June 11

Slovakia vs Spain — 12pm ET

Italy vs Romania — 3pm ET

Portugal vs France — 3pm ET

Poland vs Georgia — 3pm ET

Thursday June 12

Ukraine vs Denmark — 12pm ET

Czech Republic vs England — 3pm ET

Germany vs Slovenia — 3pm ET

Finland vs Netherlands — 3pm ET

Saturday June 14

Spain vs Romania — 12pm ET

Portugal vs France — 3pm ET

Poland vs Georgia — 3pm ET

Slovakia vs Italy — 3pm ET

Sunday June 15

England vs Slovenia — 12pm ET

Finland vs Ukraine — 12pm ET

Czech Republic vs Germany — 3pm ET

Netherlands vs Denmark — 3pm ET

Tuesday June 17

France vs Poland — 12pm ET

Georgia vs Portugal — 12pm ET

Romania vs Slovakia — 3pm ET

Spain vs Italy — 3pm ET

Wednesday June 18

Denmark vs Finland — 12pm ET

Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12pm ET

Slovenia vs Czech Republic — 3pm ET

England vs Germany — 3pm ET

EURO U21 knockout round bracket

Quarterfinals

Saturday June 21

QF match 2: Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D — 12pm ET

QF match 1: Winners Group A vs Runners up Group B — 3pm ET

Sunday June 22

QF match 3: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A

QF match 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C

Semifinals

Wednesday June 25

Match 1: Winners quarterfinal 1 vs Winners quarterfinal 2

Match 2: Winners quarterfinal 3 vs Winners quarterfinal 4

Final

Saturday June 28

Winners semifinal 1 vs Winners semifinal 2 — 3pm ET

EURO U21 tables

Group A

1. Slovakia

2. Spain

3. Italy

4. Romania

Group B

1. Czech Republic

2. England

3. Germany

4. Slovenia

Group C

1. Portugal

2. France

3. Poland

4. Georgia

Group D

1. Finland

2. Netherlands

3. Ukraine

4. Denmark