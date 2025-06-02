 Skip navigation
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Anthony Edwards shines
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Nashville won by Ryan Blaney
2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Course Scenics
Women's golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers 'should've gotten ahead' of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson's façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Anthony Edwards shines
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Nashville won by Ryan Blaney
2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Course Scenics
Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 EURO U21 schedule, tables, dates, how to watch live

  
Published June 2, 2025 10:10 AM

The UEFA EURO U21 tournament takes place in Slovakia in June and it is a great place to watch so many of the world’s best young players.

England are the reigning champs and the likes of Liam Delap, Ethan Nwaneri, Jobe Bellingham, James McAtee, Tino Livramento, Archie Gray and Harvey Elliott will all be aiming to win back-to-back titles under Lee Carsley’s tutelage.

Spain could include Man City’s Nico Gonzalez and Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi in their squad, while Italy have Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto and Brentford’s Michael Kayode in their squad. France are stacked, as usual, with Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert both called up.

Below is everything you need to know for the UEFA EURO U21 tournament, which is taking place in Slovakia for the second time

EURO U21 dates, how to watch live

When: June 11-28
How to watch: Disney+

UEFA 2025 EURO U21 schedule

Wednesday June 11
Slovakia vs Spain — 12pm ET
Italy vs Romania — 3pm ET
Portugal vs France — 3pm ET
Poland vs Georgia — 3pm ET

Thursday June 12
Ukraine vs Denmark — 12pm ET
Czech Republic vs England — 3pm ET
Germany vs Slovenia — 3pm ET
Finland vs Netherlands — 3pm ET

Saturday June 14
Spain vs Romania — 12pm ET
Portugal vs France — 3pm ET
Poland vs Georgia — 3pm ET
Slovakia vs Italy — 3pm ET

Sunday June 15
England vs Slovenia — 12pm ET
Finland vs Ukraine — 12pm ET
Czech Republic vs Germany — 3pm ET
Netherlands vs Denmark — 3pm ET

Tuesday June 17
France vs Poland — 12pm ET
Georgia vs Portugal — 12pm ET
Romania vs Slovakia — 3pm ET
Spain vs Italy — 3pm ET

Wednesday June 18
Denmark vs Finland — 12pm ET
Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12pm ET
Slovenia vs Czech Republic — 3pm ET
England vs Germany — 3pm ET

EURO U21 knockout round bracket

Quarterfinals

Saturday June 21
QF match 2: Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D — 12pm ET
QF match 1: Winners Group A vs Runners up Group B — 3pm ET

Sunday June 22
QF match 3: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A
QF match 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C

Semifinals

Wednesday June 25
Match 1: Winners quarterfinal 1 vs Winners quarterfinal 2
Match 2: Winners quarterfinal 3 vs Winners quarterfinal 4

Final

Saturday June 28
Winners semifinal 1 vs Winners semifinal 2 — 3pm ET

EURO U21 tables

Group A

1. Slovakia
2. Spain
3. Italy
4. Romania

Group B

1. Czech Republic
2. England
3. Germany
4. Slovenia

Group C

1. Portugal
2. France
3. Poland
4. Georgia

Group D

1. Finland
2. Netherlands
3. Ukraine
4. Denmark