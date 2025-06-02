2025 EURO U21 schedule, tables, dates, how to watch live
The UEFA EURO U21 tournament takes place in Slovakia in June and it is a great place to watch so many of the world’s best young players.
England are the reigning champs and the likes of Liam Delap, Ethan Nwaneri, Jobe Bellingham, James McAtee, Tino Livramento, Archie Gray and Harvey Elliott will all be aiming to win back-to-back titles under Lee Carsley’s tutelage.
Spain could include Man City’s Nico Gonzalez and Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi in their squad, while Italy have Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto and Brentford’s Michael Kayode in their squad. France are stacked, as usual, with Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert both called up.
Below is everything you need to know for the UEFA EURO U21 tournament, which is taking place in Slovakia for the second time
EURO U21 dates, how to watch live
When: June 11-28
How to watch: Disney+
UEFA 2025 EURO U21 schedule
Wednesday June 11
Slovakia vs Spain — 12pm ET
Italy vs Romania — 3pm ET
Portugal vs France — 3pm ET
Poland vs Georgia — 3pm ET
Thursday June 12
Ukraine vs Denmark — 12pm ET
Czech Republic vs England — 3pm ET
Germany vs Slovenia — 3pm ET
Finland vs Netherlands — 3pm ET
Saturday June 14
Spain vs Romania — 12pm ET
Portugal vs France — 3pm ET
Poland vs Georgia — 3pm ET
Slovakia vs Italy — 3pm ET
Sunday June 15
England vs Slovenia — 12pm ET
Finland vs Ukraine — 12pm ET
Czech Republic vs Germany — 3pm ET
Netherlands vs Denmark — 3pm ET
Tuesday June 17
France vs Poland — 12pm ET
Georgia vs Portugal — 12pm ET
Romania vs Slovakia — 3pm ET
Spain vs Italy — 3pm ET
Wednesday June 18
Denmark vs Finland — 12pm ET
Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12pm ET
Slovenia vs Czech Republic — 3pm ET
England vs Germany — 3pm ET
EURO U21 knockout round bracket
Quarterfinals
Saturday June 21
QF match 2: Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D — 12pm ET
QF match 1: Winners Group A vs Runners up Group B — 3pm ET
Sunday June 22
QF match 3: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A
QF match 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C
Semifinals
Wednesday June 25
Match 1: Winners quarterfinal 1 vs Winners quarterfinal 2
Match 2: Winners quarterfinal 3 vs Winners quarterfinal 4
Final
Saturday June 28
Winners semifinal 1 vs Winners semifinal 2 — 3pm ET
EURO U21 tables
Group A
1. Slovakia
2. Spain
3. Italy
4. Romania
Group B
1. Czech Republic
2. England
3. Germany
4. Slovenia
Group C
1. Portugal
2. France
3. Poland
4. Georgia
Group D
1. Finland
2. Netherlands
3. Ukraine
4. Denmark