How to watch Chelsea vs ES Tunis live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A win or a draw will see Chelsea through to the knockout rounds of the 2025 Club World Cup on Tuesday (9 pm ET), when the Blues close out Group D play against Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis.

One goal is all that separates Chelsea (2nd place) from ES Tunis (3rd) heading into Tuesday’s pivotal finale at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Brazilian side Flamengo has already clinched the top spot in Group D with wins over both sides.

Chelsea led after Pedro Neto opened the scoring in the 13th minute and that lasted until the hour mark on Friday, but the Blues conceded back-to-back goals in the 62nd and 65th, before Nicolas Jackson was sent off in the 68th and Flamengo added a third in the 83rd.

Group D standings



Flamengo — 6 points (+4 GD) — CLINCHED GROUP D Chelsea — 3 points (0 GD) Esperance de Tunis — 3 points (-1 GD) LAFC — 0 points (-3 GD) — ELIMINATED

How to watch Chelsea vs ES Tunis live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 pm ET Tuesday (June 24)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Channel/Streaming: Watch live on DAZN, for free

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Wesley Fofana (undisclosed), Omari Kellyman (hamstring)

ES Tunis team news, focus

Tunisian champions eight of the last nine seasons, including the last two, Esperance picked up their first win of the Club World Cup on Friday as they beat MLS side LAFC 1-0 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Algerian international Youcef Belaili scored the game’s only goal in the 70th minute. The 33-year-old scored 20 goals in 37 games during the most recent season, his first at the club.

Chelsea vs ES Tunis prediction

Perhaps the collapse against Flamengo will be a wake-up call; perhaps an indicator of more struggles to come. Not yet, but soon (in the next round, when they face Bayern Munich). Chelsea 2-0 ES Tunis.