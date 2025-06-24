 Skip navigation
Top News

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Padres star Tatis sues Big League Advance in attempt to get out of future earnings deal
Rob Manfred, John Fisher
Athletics celebrate groundbreaking of $1.75 billion stadium project in Las Vegas
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury
WNBA Preview: Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers set to square off for the first time in the pros

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Chelsea vs ES Tunis live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published June 24, 2025 02:53 AM

A win or a draw will see Chelsea through to the knockout rounds of the 2025 Club World Cup on Tuesday (9 pm ET), when the Blues close out Group D play against Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis.

MORE2025 Club World Cup schedule, results, tables, how to watch live

One goal is all that separates Chelsea (2nd place) from ES Tunis (3rd) heading into Tuesday’s pivotal finale at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Brazilian side Flamengo has already clinched the top spot in Group D with wins over both sides.

MOREHow much prize money will each club get at Club World Cup?

Chelsea led after Pedro Neto opened the scoring in the 13th minute and that lasted until the hour mark on Friday, but the Blues conceded back-to-back goals in the 62nd and 65th, before Nicolas Jackson was sent off in the 68th and Flamengo added a third in the 83rd.

Group D standings

  1. Flamengo — 6 points (+4 GD) — CLINCHED GROUP D
  2. Chelsea — 3 points (0 GD)
  3. Esperance de Tunis — 3 points (-1 GD)
  4. LAFC — 0 points (-3 GD) — ELIMINATED

How to watch Chelsea vs ES Tunis live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 pm ET Tuesday (June 24)
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV Channel/Streaming: Watch live on DAZN, for free

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Wesley Fofana (undisclosed), Omari Kellyman (hamstring)

ES Tunis team news, focus

Tunisian champions eight of the last nine seasons, including the last two, Esperance picked up their first win of the Club World Cup on Friday as they beat MLS side LAFC 1-0 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Algerian international Youcef Belaili scored the game’s only goal in the 70th minute. The 33-year-old scored 20 goals in 37 games during the most recent season, his first at the club.

Chelsea vs ES Tunis prediction

Perhaps the collapse against Flamengo will be a wake-up call; perhaps an indicator of more struggles to come. Not yet, but soon (in the next round, when they face Bayern Munich). Chelsea 2-0 ES Tunis.