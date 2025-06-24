 Skip navigation
All Scores
Transfer news: Gittens to Chelsea, Eze to Tottenham Hotspur — Reports

  
Published June 24, 2025 08:40 AM

The summer transfer window has already provided some huge deals (Florian Wirtz, Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap to name a few) and the reports just keep on coming.

MOREFull list of Premier League ins and outs this summer

Below we take a look at some of the latest transfer reports involving Premier League clubs.

Gittens to Chelsea back on?

It appeared that the deal for Jamie Gittens to head to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund was off and the English winger could be heading to Bayern Munich instead. But a report from The Athletic says that Chelsea are closing in on signing Gittens, 20, after a breakthrough in talks with Dortmund. Gittens would be the direct replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has gone back to parent club Manchester United, and the talented English winger is exactly the kind of player Enzo Maresca wants. He’s direct, works hard up and down the flank and has the ability to cut inside and float around as one of the three attacking players in his system. Per the report, Gittens would sign a seven-year deal with Chelsea.

Spurs set to move on to Eze?

With the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, it appears Spurs may go in a different direction with their hunt for a new chief creative talent: Eberechi Eze. According to talkSPORT Spurs have now turned their attention to Eze. The England international has been a star for Crystal Palace over the last few years and was crucial in their FA Cup win as he’s taken the Eagles to Europe. But Eze, 26, knows that big clubs will be circling for him this summer and this move would be a very good fit. The system new Spurs boss Thomas Frank plays would be ideal for Eze and he will get the best out of him, just as he has did with Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa at Brentford. If Eze is to leave Palace for one of the Premier League’s big boys this summer then joining Frank at Spurs should be his top priority.