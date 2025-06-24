 Skip navigation
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic

  
Published June 24, 2025 02:29 PM

Tony Finau has withdrawn from the Rocket Classic.

While a reason was not immediately released, Finau pulled out of the tournament at Detroit Golf Club, where he won in 2022, on Tuesday afternoon. He’s the seventh player to withdraw since Saturday, a list that includes Kevin Yu, Eric Cole and Charley Hoffman.

Joseph Bramlett replaced Finau in the field.

The 35-year-old Finau has posted just one top-10 finish in 16 starts this season. He had made two of three major cuts with a best finish of T-19 at the PGA Championship. He was coming off a T-66 showing at the no-cut, limited-field Travelers Championship.

While slipping to No. 44 in the world rankings, Finau is also currently No. 19 in U.S. Ryder Cup points. He has twice played in a Ryder Cup, though he failed to qualify for the team in 2023 in Rome. He has played in three straight Presidents Cups.