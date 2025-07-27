2025 Women’s EURO Final player ratings: Who delivered in England vs Spain?

A thrilling 120 minutes led to the tension of penalties at a major final, where Spain and England mixed it up for the 2025 Women’s EURO crown.

England triumph after another tense, dodgy round of penalties that saw a pair of saves each for Lionesses goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and Spanish backstop Catalina Coll.

One note: aside from the keepers we did not adjust field player ratings after penalties.

Who were the stars from this affair? Read on...

England player ratings vs Spain at Women’s EURO Final

Hannah Hampton: 8.5 — Four saves and 11 recoveries. Had no hope on the goal and was brilliant in penalty kicks.

Alex Greenwood: 6 — Good going forward although her long passes were more hopeful than not on several occasions.

Jessica Carter: 7 — Decent with the ball as England’s left side was under duress all day.

Leah Williamson: 7.5 — Nearly perfect on the ball while racking up near 20 defensive actions. Certainly the top English defender on the day.

Lucy Bronze (Off 106'): 6.5 — She was fantastic in implementing Wiegman’s physical tactics, but she loses a point for allowing Caldentey to waltz onto a header for Spain’s first goal.

Keira Walsh: 6.5 — England lost the midfield battle but both Walsh and Stanway were resolute throughout.

Georgia Stanway (Off 115'): 6.5 — See Walsh’s description above. Stanway and Walsh were a combined 11-of-24 in the duel. Guijarro was 12-of-16.

Ella Toone (On 87'): 6 — The Man United midfielder created a chance but was otherwise quiet.

Lauren Hemp: 6 — Had a huge chance go missing. Put herself into the battles but second-best on a lot of them.

Lauren James (Off 41'): 6 — Quiet day with a couple of good defensive interventions before an injury called time on her final.

Alessia Russo (Off 71'): 7 — Largely starved of the ball but quite efficient; Her airborne header between two starring defenders was so well-spun home.

Subs

Chloe Kelly (On 41'): 7 — Two created chances and two shots to go along with the assist. One-dimensional on the day as Spain controlled what was behind her.

Michelle Agyemang (On 71'): 6.5 — At the center of the physical fight, with a combined five fouls committed and suffered over her 50(ish) minutes.

Beth Mead (On 87'): N/A

Niamh Charles (On 106'): N/A — One terrific intervention in her short shift almost gives her a huge rating.

Grace Clinton (On 115'): N/A

Spain player ratings vs England at Women’s EURO Final

Catalina Coll: 7.5 — No one with human arms was going to get to Russo’s header, and the in-tight save on Hemp early kept things scoreless. Solid in penalties

Olga Carmona (Off 106'): 7 — As quiet a day as possible while racking up triple-digit touches. Nothing bad.

Laia Aleixandri: 7 — Both Aleixandri and Paredes were Player of the Match caliber aside from the England equalizer when Russo found her way between them for her header. It was a brilliant header of a terrific cross, to be fair.

Irene Paredes: 7 — See Aleixandri.

Ona Batile: 8 — Fantastic. Assisted the goal and won almost every duel. Yes she was the closest to Kelly’s cross on England’s equalizer but she also could’ve easily had the match-winning assist at the end of the first extra time period.

Alexia Putellas (Off 71'): 7 — Solid if unspectacular from the 31-year-old living legend.

Aitana Bonmati: 7 — Three created chances, four shot attempts, and a half-dozen or so notable defensive moments.

Patricia Guijarro: 8 — Unsure if she lost a 50/50.

Athenea del Castillo (Off 89'): 7 — She cued up Batile’s run/assist on Spain’s goal, and at the time of her substitution her 19 touches in the opposing box were 14 higher than the second-most player.

Mariona Caldentey: 7.5 — The goal was great and she could’ve had 2-3 by the time this was settled in Switzerland.

Esther Gonzalez (Off 89'): 5 — Bottled up, the forward managed just 20 touches in 89 minutes.

Subs

Claudia Pina (On 71'): 7 — Helped Spain’s left side become just as dangerous as its right.

Vicky Lopez (On 89'): 6.5 — Got into so many dangerous positions but missed all of her chances.

Salma Paralluelo (On 89'): 6 — Couldn’t bury a winner inside the six during stoppage time in the first period of extra time.

Leila Ouahabi (On 106'): N/A