How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Moment of quality were few and far between in the first leg, but the Madrid rivals managed to turn what precious scoring chances there were into three goals of the highest quality, thus Real Madrid lead Atletico Madrid 2-1 ahead of Wednesday’s second leg.

The two sides combined for less than 1.0 xG (0.88, to be exact) at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, but that didn’t stop Rodrygo, Julian Alvarez and Brahim Diaz from finding the back of the net with a trio of world-class strikes (in that order). Real Madrid will be delighted not only to be ahead at the halfway point, but to be in such a position after Jude Bellingham was unavailable for the first leg due to yellow-card accumulation. Bellingham will be straight back in the team for the decisive second leg and will give Carlo Ancelotti’s side every belief in the world that they can finish the job.

From Atleti’s perspective, it was always going to be a slog and a grind (it always is), so a halftime deficit will be of little concern to Diego Simeone, who has been here countless times in the UEFA Champions League before. Neither side attempted a shot from inside the six-yard box in the first leg and only two (both by Real Madrid) came from inside 10 yards, as was the defensive plan for both sides. There is little reason to believe the second leg will be anything but the same defend-and-counter approach, as both sides excel at that style.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Wednesday (March 12)

Venue: Metropolitano Stadium — Madrid

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Koke (muscular), Clement Lenglet (muscular)

Real Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Eder Militao (torn ACL), Dani Carvajal (torn ACL), Dani Ceballos (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesus Vallejo (muscular)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction

90 more minutes (120, if we’re lucky) of haymakers and end-to-end football? Sign us up. It’s practically impossible to imagine Kylian Mbappe not having some sort of say in the second leg after no goals and no assists in the first, especially in a counter-attacking game. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid (2-3 on aggregate).