How to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa fans of a certain age will relive the club’s greatest moment on Wednesday when Bayern Munich visit Villa Park in a rematch of the 1981-82 European Cup Final.

A Peter Withe goal lead Villa past Bayern that day in Rotterdam, and Villa only played one more season in the European Cup until this season.

And the second matchday of this tournament is a step up in challenge for Unai Emery’s Villans, who beat Young Boys 3-0 in Switzerland to open the league phase.

Now Villa will welcome a Bayern side that dismantled Dinamo Zagreb on Matchday 1 by an eye-popping 9-2 score line.

Harry Kane scored four times in that game — thrice from the penalty spot — but is unlikely to be at 100 percent if he can try to add to his haul on Wednesday.

Kane hurt his ankle against Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, but said he hopes to be play against Villa. The English striker has a good record against Villa, scoring eight times with two assists in 13 appearances.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (October 2)

Venue: Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (undisclosed), John McGinn (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (thigh), Lucas Digne (knock), Diego Carlos (undisclosed)

Bayern Munich focus, team news

OUT: Sacha Boey (meniscus), Hiroki Ito (foot), Josip Stanisic (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Kane (ankle), Tarek Buchmann (fitness)

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich prediction

Bayern had scored 20 goals in three matches prior to Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena. Both sides are capable of piling up goals, and Villa wobbled enough under the boots of Liam Delap at Ipswich Town at the weekend that it’s reasonable to think their Bavarian opposition will be able to find some success, too. There’s just the matter of beating Manuel Neuer. Aston Villa 1-2 Bayern Munich.