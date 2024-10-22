 Skip navigation
How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 22, 2024 06:40 AM

Liverpool head to RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday as Arne Slot looks to make it 11 wins from 12 in all competitions to start the season.

The Reds picked up a big win at home against Chelsea at the weekend to underline what they can achieve this season and Mohamed Salah looks sharp, their midfield is balanced and there is a lovely calmness and belief in this Liverpool side. They may be just behind Arsenal and Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title but there’s no doubt their quality and experience means they’re among the favorites to win the Champions League this season. Liverpool are looking to make it three wins out of three to start their group stage campaign.

Leipzig have lost both of their Champions League games so far, losing 2-1 at Atletico Madrid and 3-2 at home against Juventus. They are unbeaten in the Bundesliga and sit in second place, only behind leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference. Marco Rose is in his second full season in charge of Leipzig (he took charge in September 2022) and is quietly going about his business building yet another underrated but efficient team. Benjamin Sesko, Lois Openda and Xavi Simons give the Germans plenty of attacking threat and defensively they are solid with just two goals conceded in the league this season.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (October 23)
Venue: Red Bull Arena — Leipzig
How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

RB Leipzig focus, team news

Xaver Schlager, David Raum and Nicolas Seiwald are all out injured for Leipzig, but they have plenty of options in midfield and defense. Antonio Nusa is a fine talent at left wing-back, while Lutsharel Geertruida is at right wing-back in an attack-minded system. Leipzig have to go for it against Liverpool after two defeats to start their Champions League campaign. This will be a special night for former Leipzig duo Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai as Leipzig to Liverpool is a road well travelled by plenty of players.

Liverpool focus, team news

Harvey Elliott, Alisson and Federico Chiesa remain out injured, while Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz could start after being on the bench against Chelsea following their long trips to South America for World Cup qualifiers. Diogo Jota came off injured against Chelsea, so Darwin Nunez is likely to start up front.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool prediction

This will be an intriguing game as Liverpool will likely look to keep the ball, draw Leipzig out and then hit them on the counter. It will be tighter than most expect but Liverpool will edge it. RB Leipzig 1-2 Liverpool.