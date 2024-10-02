Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal for Liverpool vs Bologna grows UEFA Champions League record

Mohamed Salah improved on another record, this one is sensational style, as Liverpool beat Bologna 2-0 in UEFA Champions League play at Anfield on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Egyptian forward fired home a laser goal in the 75th minute to complete the scoring on Merseyside, and the goal means more than just three points.

Salah’s 49th career Champions League goal has him the top African goal scorer in UEFA Champions League history, more than Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba, Cameroon hero Samuel Eto’o, and Senegalese sensation Sadio Mane.

Liverpool’s 2-0 record in the league phase has it in the top 8 through two matchdays. The Reds’ next Champions League game is October 23 at RB Leipzig.

