 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams lead the way as Lynx rout Aces for 14th straight home win
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR Saturday Brickyard schedule at Indianapolis
MLB: Athletics at Houston Astros
Nick Kurtz becomes first MLB rookie with 4-homer game as Athletics beat Astros 15-3

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_crash_mauro_250726.jpg
Schmid crashes during Stage 20 of Tour de France
nascartrucksthumbnail.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_cyc_tdf_crash_250726.jpg
Champoussin crashes during Tour de France Stage 20

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams lead the way as Lynx rout Aces for 14th straight home win
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR Saturday Brickyard schedule at Indianapolis
MLB: Athletics at Houston Astros
Nick Kurtz becomes first MLB rookie with 4-homer game as Athletics beat Astros 15-3

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_crash_mauro_250726.jpg
Schmid crashes during Stage 20 of Tour de France
nascartrucksthumbnail.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_cyc_tdf_crash_250726.jpg
Champoussin crashes during Tour de France Stage 20

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez reach the semifinals in Washington, just like at the 2021 US Open

  
Published July 26, 2025 10:27 AM

Emma Raducanu reached the semifinals at the D.C. Open — the biggest tournament where she’s made it that far since her surprising 2021 U.S. Open title — by eliminating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-5 on Friday.

On a muggy day with the temperature topping 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius), Raducanu took a medical timeout while reeling off the last five games of the match after trailing 5-2 in the second set.

“I would like to say I’m pretty good in the heat, for the most part, but I was really struggling today,” said Raducanu, who was 18 when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles trophy. “It was one of the toughest matches, conditions-wise, I have ever played in. ... Those points in the second set, I was getting a bit wobbly. I’m just happy I could close it out, and it was two sets.”

Also reaching the semifinals at the hard-court tournament in Washington was Leylah Fernandez, the runner-up to Raducanu at Flushing Meadows four years ago. Fernandez moved on with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over qualifier Taylor Townsend on Thursday.

Next for Fernandez is a matchup against 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, the highest remaining seed in the field at No. 3. Rybakina was a 6-3, 6-3 winner over No. 5 Magdanela Frech, the player who beat Venus Williams on Thursday night.

Raducanu’s semifinal opponent Saturday will be Anna Kalinskaya, who defeated No. 4 Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-5.

In men’s action, Ben Shelton made it to the D.C. Open semifinals for the second consecutive year, getting past Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (2), 6-4 in an all-American quarterfinal at night. Shelton won 90% of his first-serve points and ended the match with his ninth ace, at 146 mph.

The fourth-seeded Shelton, a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist, will face No. 12 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday for a berth in the final. Davidovich Fokina beat No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz on Friday night, 7-6, 3-5, 7-6 (3).

The other men’s semifinal will be No. 7 Alex de Minaur against Corentin Moutet. De Minaur beat No. 14 Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4, and Moutet was a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 winner over 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a match delayed for about an hour late in the third set because of lightning in the area.