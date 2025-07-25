The reigning Premier League champions continue preparations to defend their title on Saturday (7:30 am ET), when Liverpool take on Serie A giants AC Milan in Hong Kong.

The Reds beat Championship side Preston North End 3-1 last weekend, as Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all got on the scoresheet at Deepdale. Regular starters Mohamed Salah, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai started and played the first 45 minutes, making way to Gakpo, Nunez, Curtis Jones and Andrew Robertson, as well as summer signings Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, after halftime. Record signing Florian Wirtz is expected to make his debut after signing for more than $150 million this summer, and striker Hugo Ekitike ($106 million) also joined his new squad for training this week.

Since then, Liverpool have jetted off to the Far East where they will face Milan on Saturday and Yokohama F.Marinos in Japan next Wednesday (6:30 am ET). Then, Arne Slot’s side will return to Anfield to play Athletic Bilbao on Aug. 4 (3 pm ET), before taking on Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on Aug. 10 at Wembley Stadium. The Eagles beat Liverpool 1-0 to win the FA Cup, the first major trophy in club history, back in May.

How to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (July 26)

Venue: Kai Tak Sports Park — Hong Kong

TV Channel, Streaming: Paramount+ in USA

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (hernia)

AC Milan team news, focus

Milan have already faced one Premier League side this preseason, having been beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on Wednesday. Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game, which then went to a pre-agreed penalty shootout between the two sides. Massimiliano Allegri’s side got a bit of redemption from the penalty spot, besting the Gunners 6-5 after nine rounds. USMNT star Christian Pulisic started and played the first 45. The 26-year-old had a clean game passing (22-for-25) and was heavily involved in Milan’s attacking play (34 touches, including 3 in the opposition box, with 1 chance created). Pulisic scored 11 goals and had 9 assists in 34 league appearances last season, to go with 4 and 1 in the Champions League.

Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction

Two games in a row without Salah scoring at least once? Even if he only plays 45 minutes? Hard to imagine it. Liverpool 3-1 AC Milan.