When is the Champions League knockout play-offs draw? How does it work?

The UEFA Champions League has been a lot of fun in its new format in 2024-25 and we are about to enter the newly-formatted knockout rounds.

MORE — Champions League schedule

With eight teams to get a bye to the last 16 as seeded teams for finishing in the top eight of the League Phase, what happens to the other 16 teams who are in the knockout round play-offs?

Everything is explained below.

Which teams qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-offs? How does it work?

The teams who finished 9th to 16th in the League Phase will be seeded, while the teams who finished 17th to 24th will be unseeded.

There are eight play-off games, with the following seeding system used:

Play-off 1: Team in position 17 or 18 v Team in position 15 or 16

Play-off 2: Team in position 23 or 24 v Team in position 9 or 10

Play-off 3: Team in position 21 or 22 v Team in position 11 or 12

Play-off 4: Team in position 19 or 20 v Team in position 13 or 14

Play-off 5: Team in position 20 or 19 v Team in position 14 or 13

Play-off 6: Team in position 22 or 21 v Team in position 12 or 11

Play-off 7: Team in position 24 or 23 v Team in position 10 or 9

Play-off 8: Team in position 18 or 17 v Team in position 16 or 15

Seeded teams will host the second of two legs against the unseeded teams.

The eight winners will advance and become the unseeded teams in the last 16, where the eight teams who finished in the top eight of the League Phase will become the seeded teams.

When is the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off draw?

The draw takes place at 6am ET on Friday, January 31 at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

First legs of the play-off round will take place on February 11/12, with the second legs on February 18/19.

