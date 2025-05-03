Watch Now
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch
Scottie Scheffler reflects on an impressive 10-under first round at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, sharing how he was able to take advantage of the great conditions at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas and build up a two-stroke lead.
No. 18 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson could see low scores
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson continues at TPC Craig Ranch, and the 18th hole could be an opportunity for low scores after being played at its easiest in 2024.
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
Brad Thomas takes a look at the first-round leader market for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, highlighting Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp, and Sami Valimaki's skillset paired with the course.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak discuss what it means to share their first PGA Tour triumph together at the Zurich Classic and walk through their aggressive approach for a clutch putt on the 17th hole.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.