Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Filly Good Cheer stays unbeaten, rallying in the mud to win 151st Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gretchen Walsh breaks American record, is second-fastest woman in history in 50m butterfly
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Scottie Scheffler dominating CJ Cup Byron Nelson despite lengthy weather suspension
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m at Grand Slam Miami
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Filly Good Cheer stays unbeaten, rallying in the mud to win 151st Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gretchen Walsh breaks American record, is second-fastest woman in history in 50m butterfly
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Scottie Scheffler dominating CJ Cup Byron Nelson despite lengthy weather suspension
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m at Grand Slam Miami
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m
May 2, 2025 07:24 PM
Andrew Coscoran used some incredible closing speed to claim the 3000m in the Grand Slam Track Miami meet on Friday.
Latest Clips
05:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
05:52
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
03:54
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m at Grand Slam Miami
04:14
Richards wins in photo finish at Grand Slam Miami
05:56
Smith bests McIntosh in 200m backstroke
05:16
dos Santos dominates 400m hurdles in Miami
04:29
Walsh breaks OWN American record in 50m butterfly
02:35
2025 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation
03:52
Russell runs second-best 100m hurdles in HISTORY
01:06
Cox: Good Cheer is a “Perfect Cheer”
01:23
Saez: Oaks winner Good Cheer is ‘something else’
02:06
Good Cheer remains perfect with Kentucky Oaks win
01:18
Queen Maxima dominates the Unbridled Sidney Stakes
08:43
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 35
02:18
Kentucky Derby by the numbers with Kornacki
08:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
01:30
Look Forward beats rain, field in Eight Belles
01:44
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
03:02
Kentucky Derby success continues elude Repole
01:29
Best bets for races 7-12 at the Kentucky Derby
01:22
American Promise leads man, team, horse parlay
01:57
She Feels Pretty breaks record in Modesty Stakes
01:56
Close Kentucky Derby finishes with Kornacki
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB
03:28
Pistons made a mistake letting Brunson go for win
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
01:55
Raging Sea storms to La Troienne Stakes win
01:24
Managers need ‘more clarity’ before dropping Trout
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue