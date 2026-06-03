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Breaking down stats that could frustrate a pitcher

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Engstler a 'dark horse' to win DPOY over Wilson

June 3, 2026 12:10 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick discuss the odds for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and Krick shares why she believes Portland Fire forward Emily Engstler is a smart underdog bet.

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