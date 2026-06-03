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Vaughn Dalzell
,
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,
Shinnecock scouting report: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy say wide fairways and big rough for U.S. Open
Associated Press
,
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Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Ronald Acuña Jr. takes off, Victor Caratini exposed in run game
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,
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Engstler a 'dark horse' to win DPOY over Wilson
June 3, 2026 12:10 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick discuss the odds for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and Krick shares why she believes Portland Fire forward Emily Engstler is a smart underdog bet.
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