 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW IBSF WCup 23-24 LaPlagne WMono Kaysha Love USA web.jpg
Kaysha Love records dominant World Cup monobob win
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Amber Glenn wins first U.S. figure skating title in dramatic finish
Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim lands first 1260 in women’s halfpipe history at X Games

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschebasics_240126.jpg
IMSA 2024: Breaking down SportsCar racing basics
nbc_cbb_wisvsmsuhls_240127.jpg
MBB Highlights: Storr, WISC take down MSU
oly_fswom_nationals_levitoglenn_240126.jpg
Glenn earns her first U.S. figure skating title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW IBSF WCup 23-24 LaPlagne WMono Kaysha Love USA web.jpg
Kaysha Love records dominant World Cup monobob win
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Amber Glenn wins first U.S. figure skating title in dramatic finish
Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim lands first 1260 in women’s halfpipe history at X Games

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschebasics_240126.jpg
IMSA 2024: Breaking down SportsCar racing basics
nbc_cbb_wisvsmsuhls_240127.jpg
MBB Highlights: Storr, WISC take down MSU
oly_fswom_nationals_levitoglenn_240126.jpg
Glenn earns her first U.S. figure skating title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Sixth-tier Maidstone United stun Ipswich Town in FA Cup: List of biggest FA Cup upsets

  
Published January 27, 2024 09:29 AM

Sixth-tier Maidstone United stunned Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town — a team with just three losses this season — to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win.

[ MORE: FA Cup hub — Scores, schedule ]

Lamar Reynolds had a goal and an assist and Sam Corner scored the 66th-minute winner shortly after Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento leveled the line in the 56th minute.

The plot lines are so very FA Cup a.k.a. Magic of the Cup; Ninety-eight places separate fourth-place National League South side Maidstone from second-place Championship side Ipswich, who is a favorite to win promotion to the Premier League next season.

Consider:

  • Ipswich absolutely dominated the Stones, who scored before halftime and then quickly answered the Tractor Boys’ equalizer despite being out-attempted 38-2.
  • Jamaican-born Reynolds, he of 13 clubs at age 28, had a goal and an assist.
  • Liam Sole, who assisted Reynolds, has never played a game higher than the National League South level.
  • Maidstone goalkeeper Lucas Cavagnari had nine saves and faced 2.80 xG.
  • They lost to fifth-tier Barnet 4-0 in the FA Trophy competition, a tournament for only the 5th-8th tier sides.
  • Corne, a defensive midfielder and center back, scored in one-goal wins in the second-, third-, and fourth round.
  • Maidstone manager George Elokobi is in his first managerial job and played for Maidstone until last season.

Where does it rank? Top FA Cup upsets of all-time

  • League One’s Bradford City came from 2-0 down to beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in 2015.
  • Fourth-tier Wrexham beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Racecourse Ground in 1992.
  • League Two side Grimsby Town beat Premier League side Southampton in the fifth round of last season’s FA Cup.
  • Top-flight side Coventry City, two years removed from winning the FA Cup, were dumped out by non-league side Sutton United in 1989.
  • League Two’s Crawley Town knocked out Premier League entrant Leeds United in 2021.
  • Wigan was a Premier League side but headed for relegation when they beat Man City to win the tournament in 2013.