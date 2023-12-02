FA Cup 2023-24: How to watch third round draw, schedule, results, video highlights

The 2023-24 FA Cup tournament has been firing forward since August’s extra preliminary round, and now we’re hours away from the Championship and Premier League clubs joining the fray.

Sunday marks the draw for the third round proper, and there will be at least two sixth-tier sides in the draw as Alfretown FC and Maidstone United upended League Two opposition on Saturday in second-round action.

[ MORE: Premier League 2023-23 table ]

Can eight-tier Ramsgate FC handle AFC Wimbledon on Monday to really spice up the third round? We’ll find out soon, but we’ll know their potential opposition around 8am ET Sunday.

There will be 64 balls in the hopper, from No. 1 (AFC Bournemouth) to No. 64 (AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate).

What big upsets have happened in recent FA Cups?

Last season saw fourth-tier Stevenage roll into Villa Park and send Aston Villa out of the tournament with a 2-1 decision, while third-tier Sheffield Wednesday beat Newcastle United in Sheffield.

League Two’s Grimsby Town ousted Southampton last season as well, but were clobbered by Brighton in the quarterfinals. Then Fifth-tier Wrexham took Championship side Sheffield United to a replay last season as well.

The previous tournament, 2021-22, saw Newcastle lose to another third-tier side — Cambridge United. And 2020-21 saw sixth-tier Chorley besting Championship side Derby County, while Premier League outfit Leeds bowed out at League Two’s Crawley Town.

In other words, there’s always a surprise or two in the third and fourth rounds.

What is the FA Cup 2023-24 schedule timeline?

Third-round

Draw: December 3, 2023

Main date: January 6, 2024

Fourth-round

Main date: January 27, 2024

Fifth-round

Main date: February 28, 2024

Quarterfinals

Main date: March 16, 2024

Semifinals

Main date: April 20, 2024

Final

Date: May 25, 2024

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw in the USA

The FA Cup draw can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States at 7:55am ET on Sunday, December 3.

How to watch the FA Cup in the USA

Select matches of the FA Cup are made available on ESPN+ in the United States.