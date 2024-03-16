 Skip navigation
USMNT’s Haji Wright scores in 10th minute of stoppage time as Coventry City stun Wolves at the Molineux.

  
Published March 16, 2024 11:26 AM

Wolves and Coventry City’s FA Cup quarterfinal was a stunner in so many ways, as the Premier League side’s dramatic home comeback was undone at the Molineux in a wild stoppage time.

USMNT striker Haji Wright produced a winner in the 10th minute of stoppage time, Coventry’s second goal after 90 minutes, to produce a semifinal berth for the Championship side in a 3-2 win.

The goal was a beauty. It was also assisted by Sky Blues’ Man of the Match forward Ellis Simms, who had Coventry’s other two goals.

[ MORE: FA Cup 2023-24 hub ]

Simms gave Coventry a 53rd-minue lead, but Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno scored in the 83rd and 88th minutes to seemingly restore order for the favored hosts.

A long run of stoppage time saw Simms score in the 97th minute before Wright’s aesthetically-pleasing curler in the 100th minute.

Coventry out-attempted Wolves 24-17 and produced an astounding 4.24 xG while Wolves put up a respectable 2.39. Wolves keeper Jose Sa made nine saves but ends up on the losing end.

Haji Wright stoppage-time goal — Wolves 2-3 Coventry City